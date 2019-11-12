UK Men's Basketball
The AP voter who didn’t have UK at No. 1 weighs in after Cats’ surprise loss
David Borges, the only Associated Press voter who this week didn’t vote Kentucky as the No. 1 team, came out in further defense of his vote after UK suffered a shocking 67-64 loss to Evansville on Tuesday.
Borges, who covers the Connecticut men’s basketball team for the New Haven Register, voted Kentucky as his No. 4 team behind Louisville, Duke and North Carolina. He said he has been an AP voter for almost 10 years and told the Herald-Leader’s Jerry Tipton that he was surprised he was the only one of 65 AP voters who didn’t have the Cats ranked No. 1 coming into the week.
“Kentucky may be No. 1. I could be wrong,” Borges said Monday. “But I think it’s way too early to know. And I think for no one else to vote for Duke or even Louisville, that’s kind of surprising. It seems to be there’s almost a mentality where people are afraid of any kind of backlash. They vote the way they think they’re supposed to vote. I feel a lot of people do that, unfortunately.”
Following UK’s loss, Borges tweeted that “many media members” are “intimidated by #BBN morons on Twitter” and getting called out in Gary Parrish’s “Poll Attacks” column. His full tweet is below.
