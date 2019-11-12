Fan poll: What’s the most shocking loss in Kentucky basketball history?

As the final second ticked off the Rupp Arena clock Tuesday night in Evansville’s stunning 67-64 upset of No. 1 Kentucky, the UK fans among the crowd of 19,101 filed out in stunned silence.

Was the win for Coach Walter McCarty’s Purple Aces — a team that finished 11-21 last season — the most shocking defeat ever for a Wildcats basketball team?

After all, John Calipari’s Cats had just upset then-No. 1 Michigan State one week ago.

Below, fans can register their opinions from among seven options about what is the most shocking loss ever taken by a Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team:

