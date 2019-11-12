Reaction from around the nation to Kentucky’s shocking loss to Evansville

Kentucky’s 67-64 loss to Evansville will be remembered for decades.

Evansville, picked ninth to finish in the Missouri Valley Conference by league coaches, was a 25-point underdog entering Tuesday’s game in Rupp Arena. The Purple Aces’ upset garnered plenty of reaction on Twitter, including a show of support from former Kentucky star Anthony Epps, to Evansville head coach Walter McCarty, another former Wildcat.

Well done @waltermccarty ! Your team played and deserved this win. Congrats Bro! — Anthony Epps (@epps_anthony) November 13, 2019

Kentucky did not just lose a game — it also paid nearly $100,000 for the effort.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

UK paid Evansville $90,000 for this game. https://t.co/FjEtTJexsU — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) November 13, 2019

The ESPN Stats & Info account shared an interesting nugget about the Missouri Valley Conference.

Over the last 20 seasons, the Missouri Valley Conference is 4-3 vs AP No. 1 teams...the best such record posted by any conference over this span. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2019

One bettor placed a $900 wager during the game that Kentucky would win.

William Hill took a $900 in-play bet on Kentucky -10000 Money Line shortly after tip. It would have netted $9. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 13, 2019

Plenty of local and national media members weighed in as well.