Reaction from around the nation to Kentucky’s shocking loss to Evansville
Kentucky’s 67-64 loss to Evansville will be remembered for decades.
Evansville, picked ninth to finish in the Missouri Valley Conference by league coaches, was a 25-point underdog entering Tuesday’s game in Rupp Arena. The Purple Aces’ upset garnered plenty of reaction on Twitter, including a show of support from former Kentucky star Anthony Epps, to Evansville head coach Walter McCarty, another former Wildcat.
Kentucky did not just lose a game — it also paid nearly $100,000 for the effort.
The ESPN Stats & Info account shared an interesting nugget about the Missouri Valley Conference.
One bettor placed a $900 wager during the game that Kentucky would win.
Plenty of local and national media members weighed in as well.
