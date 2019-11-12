UK Men's Basketball

Reaction from around the nation to Kentucky’s shocking loss to Evansville

Kentucky’s 67-64 loss to Evansville will be remembered for decades.

Evansville, picked ninth to finish in the Missouri Valley Conference by league coaches, was a 25-point underdog entering Tuesday’s game in Rupp Arena. The Purple Aces’ upset garnered plenty of reaction on Twitter, including a show of support from former Kentucky star Anthony Epps, to Evansville head coach Walter McCarty, another former Wildcat.

Kentucky did not just lose a game — it also paid nearly $100,000 for the effort.

The ESPN Stats & Info account shared an interesting nugget about the Missouri Valley Conference.

One bettor placed a $900 wager during the game that Kentucky would win.

Plenty of local and national media members weighed in as well.

