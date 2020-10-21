Kentucky basketball freshman described as ‘big personality’ and ‘leader of the pack’

More from the series Get to know the 2020-21 Wildcats Preseason interviews with University of Kentucky men’s basketball players and coaches are underway. Click below to see a full menu of stories published to date by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com looking ahead to the 2020-21 season. Expand All

When asked to assess freshman Terrence Clarke, Kentucky assistant coach James “Bruiser” Flint went to the top of the scale set in John Calipari’s time as coach for reference.

“Oozes with talent,” Flint said. “I mean, oozes with talent.”

Flint cited past conversations with Calipari in trying to put that ooze in perspective.

Calipari’s comments about Clarke reminded Flint of how the UK coach “used to talk to me . . . about the John Walls, the Anthony Davises. . . . ,” he said. Clarke has “got that kind of talent. But, he’s still got a lot to learn.”

Being a freshman, Clarke is not a finished product, Flint said.

“Cal’s been all over him about some of his habits,” the assistant coach said.

Habits?

“Typical high school kid,” Flint said. “Dominated.”

But . . .

“Got to take care of small things,” Flint said. “Anybody who’s been around Cal knows he takes care of those types of things for you. . . . That’s why these guys become good players.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Clarke, who said he felt “blessed” to be likened to Wall and Davis, also evokes talk about the top of another scale. He is described as an alpha, which is the first letter of the Greek alphabet. It connotes preeminence.

Todd Quarles, who coached Clarke on the AAU team called “Expressions,” described him as an alpha on and off the court.

Clarke wants to win and wants the ball when a big shot must be made, Quarles said.

Off the court? “He has a big personality that’s very outgoing,” the AAU coach said. “You can tell who is the leader of the pack.”

Kentucky freshman Terrence Clarke said he is learning to balance scoring and facilitating as a player comfortable working both inside and on the perimeter. Chet White UK Athletics

Clarke did not dispute the alpha designation off the court as well as on. “I’m just a friendly person,” he said.

And how does this alpha persona show itself on the court?

“It’s just a determination thing,” he said. “Just being a competitor as I am. I love to win. Everything I have to do to win, I will do. That’s just my mindset.”

Of course, Kentucky’s basketball teams usually have more than one alpha. If a conflict arises about which player is first among equals, the result can be more like an omega (the last letter in the Greek alphabet and a designation that can mean disunity).

When asked about adjusting to a UK team blessed with a collection of alphas, Clarke said, “I have no problem with it, honestly. I think my team is pretty well rounded. I’ve always been around good players. I feel like I know how to play with great players.”

Clarke played for Brewster Academy, a prep school powerhouse in Wolfeboro, N.H., that has a win-loss record of 432-67 in the last 14 years. In his junior season, he played with Jalen Lecque (signed a four-year deal with the Phoenix Suns) and Alonzo Gaffney (played one season for Ohio State before transferring). As a senior, he played with such college-bound players as Matt Cross (Miami), Kadary Richmond (Syracuse), Jamal Mashburn Jr., (Minnesota), Marcus Dockery (Maryland), Richard Springs (UConn) and DeMarr Langford (Boston College).

Terrence Clarke (5) soared to the basket against fellow Kentucky freshman Isaiah Jackson during a preseason practice. Clarke said he felt “blessed” to draw comparisons to former Cats such as Anthony Davis and John Wall. Chet White UK Athletics

“I feel I know how to play with great players,” Clarke said. “It’s different from just scoring. You’ve got to do other things like play defense, communicate, be a leader as much as possible.

“And with everybody being an alpha, I think we can take care of each other on and off the court. I have no problem with it at all.”

Clarke, whose combination of size (6-foot-7, 187 pounds) and purported guard skills brings Jamal Mashburn Sr., to mind, described himself as a playmaker. He’s a capable scorer around the basket, mid-range and from three-point distance, Quarles said.

“I’m learning how to kind of balance it out as much as possible on this team,” Clarke said of scoring and facilitating. “You know, I can shoot it. I can rebound. I can play defense. I have long arms. I just take everything I have and have a competitive spirit and try to win as much as possible.”

Quarles expects Clarke to shine bright even in Kentucky’s latest galaxy of stars.

“If I had to guess, Terrence is going to find a way to be that alpha,” the AAU coach said. “I’ve always seen him come through no matter where as the alpha.

“Now, I don’t know what’s going to happen at Kentucky. I’m not around those guys. But if I had to guess, I’d put my money on Terrence to continue to be an alpha at Kentucky.”