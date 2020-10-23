His brother played NAIA ball. As a result, Kentucky freshman might make it to NBA.

More from the series Get to know the 2020-21 Wildcats Preseason interviews with University of Kentucky men’s basketball players and coaches are underway. Click below to see a full menu of stories published to date by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com looking ahead to the 2020-21 season. Expand All

It’s not a complete stretch to think Kentucky is the second college freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher has attended. That’s because he seemed ever-present at Harris-Stowe State when his older brother Jalen played for and attended the NAIA Division I school in their hometown of St. Louis.

“Everybody thought that Cam went to the school because he was there so much,” the sons’ mother, Tamika Fletcher, said.

Jalen, a 6-foot-4 guard, was late to basketball. He didn’t play on a team until his senior year of high school. His interests were music (he played percussion) and dance.

Cam’Ron became Jalen’s basketball protege.

“I started to tell him, I might not be playing basketball the rest of my life, but you have a gift,” Jalen said.

Day after day the older brother sought to indoctrinate Cam’Ron, who is eight years younger, in what serious basketball was about.

“I wanted to show him the process,” Jalen said. “Like study hall, two-a-days, a diet regimen, and get him on a specific schedule.”

Tamika called Jalen the “biggest influencer” in Cam’Ron’s basketball life “Because he always kept him under his wing,” she said.

Jalen unabashedly enjoyed being told of his mother’s praise.

“I like to hear that,” he said. “It just makes me think I did my job as an older brother and as a role model. Honestly, all I wanted to do was set a great example.”

Mission accomplished, Cam’Ron said.

“He’s a very good big brother,” the UK freshman said. “He taught me a lot on and off the court. . . . He was like a father figure to me.”

Kentucky freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher, right, is eight years younger than his brother Jalen, left. Jalen, who got a late start in basketball and played at the NAIA level in college, helped mentor Cam’Ron on how to reach a higher level. Photo submitted

Cam’Ron, a 6-6 forward, described his game in earthy terms.

“I’m a dog,” he said. “I’m going to get on the floor. I’m going to get dirty. I’m going to do all the little things. . . . I’m playing defense. I don’t want anyone to score on me. I’m just an animal.”

His family is eager to watch Cam’Ron play for Kentucky.

“I’m very excited for my baby,” Tamika said. “This is something he’s always wanted.”

Tamika remembered asking Cam’Ron what he wanted to do when he grew up. He always said he wanted to play in the NBA.

Tamika acknowledged thinking — but not saying out loud — that might be an unreachable goal.

Now, Cam’Ron is at Kentucky, which has a well-chronicled reputation as a springboard to the NBA.

“It’s still surreal,” Jalen said. “We talked about it, me and friends and family here in St. Louis, every day. Just the hope of being able to come to Rupp Arena.”

As a self-styled “dog” and “animal,” Cam’Ron spoke of playing for UK with an attitude.

“Some people never thought I’d be here,” he said. “So I just worked my tail off to get here. And I just want to prove everybody wrong.”

If Cam’Ron does reach the NBA, Jalen hopes to continue being helpful. The older brother said he has an interest in being a player agent.

“I don’t necessarily want to be Cam’s agent,” he said. “More so just to be there for him like I always have. Any question he might have, he has a familiar voice and face he can talk to.”

Kentucky freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher said: “Some people never thought I’d be here. So I just worked my tail off to get here. And I just want to prove everybody wrong.” Chet White UK Athletics

Name game

Rap music inspired Tamika Fletcher to name her middle son Cam’Ron.

“There is a rap artist I really liked,” she said in reference to Cameron Ezike Giles, whose stage name is Cam’ron. “I spelled it like that, but I pronounced it ‘Cameron.’”

A friend had named her son Cameron. Tamika liked the name.

“I just took the ‘e’ out and added the apostrophe,” she said. “Everybody always calls him Cam’Ron. But it’s really Cameron.”

When asked how often his name is mispronounced, Cam’Ron said, “A whole lot. It doesn’t matter to me, though.”

Addition by addition

Fletcher spoke enthusiastically of transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin being ruled eligible to play this season.

“It’s just been exciting,” he said. “Two big factors of the team, so it’s just been exciting.”

When asked how Sarr could help the team, Fletcher said, “Just energy. He plays hard. He’s going to do what the coach asks him to do. (He is a) good teammate. (He) looks out for others. And he’s a very good dude.”

Toppin’s athleticism caught his eye, Fletcher said. “He’s got a lot of dunks in his package. He’s explosive. He’s got bounce. Don’t get me wrong. He’s got bounce. Some stuff I can’t do he can do.”