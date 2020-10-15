Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The John Clay Podcast: The latest on Olivier Sarr and UK basketball recruiting

Preseason interviews with University of Kentucky men’s basketball players and coaches are underway. Click below to see a full menu of stories published to date by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com looking ahead to the 2020-21 season.

What’s the latest on the eligibility of Kentucky basketball newcomer Olivier Sarr? What’s the latest on UK recruiting? And just who is this newest Kentucky offer? Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting writer Ben Roberts joins H-L sports columnist John Clay to answer all those questions and more.

