Friendly rivalry? Yes, that can describe Kentucky-Louisville. ‘But this is business.’

While basketball relations between Kentucky and Louisville can — and usually do — inflame emotions on both sides, not all is as contentious as it might appear.

For example, the recent back-and-forth about when this coming season’s game would be played, which featured U of L Coach Chris Mack posting a video in which he facetiously said he wanted to do whatever would help UK’s program, can be accepted in good graces.

“I don’t even remember watching the video . . . ,” UK assistant coach Joel Justus said during a teleconference Wednesday. “But I think when you’re a head coach, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

“And I have tremendous respect for Chris and his staff.”

No doubt it helped that Mack is something of a family friend to Justus. Earlier in his career, the Louisville coach worked as an assistant at Wake Forest (2001-2004). During that time, Mary Ann Justus, the UK assistant coach’s mother, was the administrative assistant for the Wake Forest basketball program.

“We, obviously, as a coaching staff at Wake followed Joel’s career both in high school and throughout college as a player,” Mack said during a separate teleconference Wednesday. The same was true when Justus became a coach.

Mack said that he and Mary Ann enjoyed seeing each other when the Wake Forest women’s team played at Xavier when Mack was the coach of the men’s team.

“Great family, terrific people,” Mack said of the Justus family. “I got to know the family well.”

Mary Ann Justus spoke highly of Mack.

“He was very pleasant to work with, and I’ve stayed in touch with him . . . ,” she said. “Chris is very quick. He always has been. When I saw the video, my thing was that’s so Chris. . . . . He’s a fun-loving guy.”

A tragedy drew them closer. In 2007, Wake Forest Coach Skip Prosser suffered a massive heart attack and died in his office after having returned from a late-morning jog on a nearby track. He was 56. Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio was on Prosser’s staff at Wake Forest at the time.

“Those guys were with my mom and our family during a very tough time,” Justus said. “So I have tremendous respect for Chris and his family. So, I will call Chris a friend.

“But this is business, and everybody has to do what’s best for their program. And I would say every day I’ve got to do what’s best for (UK Coach John Calipari), too. . . . So, I get where Chris is coming from.”

Mack said he has not gotten much feedback from UK “other than some fans every once in a while.” He added that Louisville was “anxious and excited” to play Kentucky this coming season.

U of L wanted to play Dec. 6. UK preferred Dec. 26.

When will the game be played?

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be Dec. 26,” Mack said.

Waiting for Sarr

Transfer big man Olivier Sarr is not overly troubled by the extended wait to see if he can play this season, Justus said. Kentucky is seeking waivers to rules requiring transfers to sit out a season from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference.

“OIivier is a beautiful person that has a great attitude and positive outlook on every single day . . . ,” Justus said. “He’s becoming a great leader for this young group.”

Sarr can put playing for Kentucky into greater perspective for his mostly freshman teammates, Justus said.

“These freshmen, they don’t know anything different,” Justus said. “This is college basketball to them. . . . These other guys have seen what it’s like at other places. And now, they’re able to order the surf and turf on the menu. I think they’re eating pretty dag-gone good right now.”

When asked when decisions would be announced on Sarr’s eligibility, Justus said he did not know.

“Olivier is a beautiful person,” he said. “He’s excited. We’re excited that he’s here. And we’ll see. So much of that is out of my control.”