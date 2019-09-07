‘My favorite game of the year.’ Kash Daniel sports camo cleats on UK’s Heroes’ Day.

Why does UK linebacker Kash Daniel love football? At Media Day on Friday, August 2, 2019, Kentucky senior Kash Daniel talked about why he loves football. After finishing 10-3 last season, the Wildcats open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Toledo at Kroger Field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At Media Day on Friday, August 2, 2019, Kentucky senior Kash Daniel talked about why he loves football. After finishing 10-3 last season, the Wildcats open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Toledo at Kroger Field.

Kentucky senior linebacker Kash Daniel paid tribute to the United States military with a pair of custom cleats during pregame warm-ups before UK’s game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

The cleats, designed by Jeremy Thompson, are Nike brand with a camouflage colorway. The Nike logo is patterned after the American flag, and there are symbols recognizing the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines.

UK’s home game Saturday received its annual Heroes’ Day designation. Members of the armed forces as well as police, firefighters and first responders were eligible for one complimentary ticket through GovX ahead of the game.

“Tomorrow the players at the University of Kentucky will honor the brave men and women of the United States military, fire and police forces who place their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “Hopefully my brother is able to wear these on the field to show a bit of love to these selfless individuals who sacrifice so much to make the United States what it is today!”

Daniel was permitted to wear the shoes during pregame activities but not during the contest. Leading up to the game he and other UK players received a message of encouragement from an armed services member stationed in Iraq.

In an Instagram post of his own, Daniel on Friday recognized a fellow Paintsville alumnus, Van Ferguson, who just returned from service with the Army Green Berets.

“My favorite game of the year,” Daniel wrote in the post about Heroes’ Day, “because we’re representing something bigger than football and something I hold close to my heart.”