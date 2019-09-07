Final statistics from Kentucky’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan

Kentucky football’s Cat Walk ahead of its game against Eastern Michigan Kentucky football players and coaches greeted fans at the Cat Walk ahead of their game against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 7, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football players and coaches greeted fans at the Cat Walk ahead of their game against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 7, 2019, at Kroger Field in Lexington.

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Eastern Michigan 38-17 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Florida at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff time is 7 p.m. for a game that has already been declared a sellout.

