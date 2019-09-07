UK Football
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson carted off the field against Eastern Michigan
University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson was carted off the field following a horse-collar tackle during the third quarter of UK’s game against Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field on Saturday night.
Wilson was grabbed from behind by an EMU defender on a 19-yard run. EMU was flagged for the horse-collar penalty, but it was offset by an illegal formation penalty on UK that negated a first down.
A brace was seen on Wilson’s left knee as he left the field on a cart, waving his arm at the crowd and his teammates.
UK led 24-10 at the time Wilson was carted off. There was 1:19 remaining in the third quarter.
