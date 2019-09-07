Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson carted off the field against Eastern Michigan

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson’s ready for year two Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talks to the media at UK Football Media Day on Aug. 2, 2019, at Kroger Field. Wilson started all 13 games for the Wildcats in 2018. The Cats open the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Toledo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talks to the media at UK Football Media Day on Aug. 2, 2019, at Kroger Field. Wilson started all 13 games for the Wildcats in 2018. The Cats open the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Toledo.

University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson was carted off the field following a horse-collar tackle during the third quarter of UK’s game against Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field on Saturday night.

Wilson was grabbed from behind by an EMU defender on a 19-yard run. EMU was flagged for the horse-collar penalty, but it was offset by an illegal formation penalty on UK that negated a first down.

A brace was seen on Wilson’s left knee as he left the field on a cart, waving his arm at the crowd and his teammates.

UK led 24-10 at the time Wilson was carted off. There was 1:19 remaining in the third quarter.

