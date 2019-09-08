‘We love him.’ Kentucky coaches, players preparing for life without Terry Wilson.

With Terry Wilson injured, Sawyer Smith could be Kentucky’s QB Kentucky backup quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after UK’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan. A grad transfer from Troy, Smith could be the team’s starter after Terry Wilson was injured Saturday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky backup quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after UK’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan. A grad transfer from Troy, Smith could be the team’s starter after Terry Wilson was injured Saturday night.

More from the series Game day: Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan Click below for more of Kentucky.com’s coverage of the Kentucky-Eastern Michigan football game. Expand All

It’s not definitive, but it seems as if the University of Kentucky football team will be without starting quarterback Terry Wilson for the foreseeable future, if not the remainder of the 2019 season.

An MRI was scheduled for Sunday to determine Wilson’s prognosis after suffering an injury to his left leg during UK’s win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. He was brought to the ground on a horse-collar tackle and soon thereafter was carted off the field with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter.

Head coach Mark Stoops in his postgame news conference did not wish to speak to the severity of Wilson’s injury. Footage captured by WLEX-18 during the postgame handshake between Stoops and EMU head coach Chris Creighton showed Stoops apologizing for multiple UK pass plays that were called for backup quarterback Sawyer Smith, a graduate transfer in his first year with the program, in the final minutes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I had to get him a few snaps, my guy is out for the year."



Our cameras caught Coach Stoops saying this after the game. Looks like it may be Sawyer Smith's team. pic.twitter.com/D3e6ZMHyax — Charlie Walter (@CharlieWalterTV) September 8, 2019

“I had to just get him a few snaps, my guy’s out for the year,” Stoops told Creighton during their postgame greeting. Creighton apologized for the injury and Stoops said that what happened wasn’t his fault.

Stoops in his media availability said “we were just talking about the game” when asked about the conversation that occurred on TV. He had not yet spoken with Wilson since he was carted off the field.

“I hate to put that out there right now until we get a look at it,” Stoops said. “I think you all know that it doesn’t look good. Anybody that gets carted off on a cart like that and they put his knee in that deal doesn’t look good, right? Just wait until I get the MRI tomorrow.”

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops discusses the injury to quarterback Terry Wilson, who left UK’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan in the third quarter with a leg injury. He left the field via a cart.

Wilson as a sophomore started every game of UK’s 10-3 season in 2018 and seemed more comfortable with the offense through seven quarters of play this season. He was 14-of-26 for 114 yards and had rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown before exiting Saturday’s 38-17 win.

Smith stepped in for the remainder of the game and was 5-for-9 for 76 yards and two touchdown passes. Stoops and offensive coordinator Eddie Gran spoke as if the offensive play-calling won’t change at all with Smith as the starter, if that comes to pass.

Gran said for a time he was concerned going into UK’s season opener against Toledo that the staff would need two game plans in the instance of a quarterback change.

SHARE COPY LINK The Kentucky football team defeats Eastern Michigan 38-17 Saturday at Kroger Field.

“That was the best thing that I’ve seen after 29 practices,” Gran said of Smith’s ability to seamlessly back up Wilson.

“Sawyer is very effective,” Stoops said. “Maybe not quite as dynamic a runner as Terry but the reads will be the same. If he needs to, he’ll pull it and get the aggravating yards and move the ball on their defense.”

The play on which Wilson was hurt involved an illegal maneuver and was appropriately flagged by the officials, but UK on the same play was penalized for an illegal formation so it nullified a 19-yard gain by Wilson.

Stoops said that sequence of events could happen to any team.

SHARE COPY LINK The University of Kentucky Football team celebrated its 38-17 victory over Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field on September 7, 2019.

“They run a good program and Terry is hard to get a hold of,” Stoops said. “I’m sure he just reached out and grabbed anything he could. ... You got a runner running full speed like that and gets jerked back and the knee can’t handle that. It’s unfortunate, and I’m sure throughout the season there is a good chance we may get called for it one time this year, too. I hope not, but we certainly don’t teach that and I know they don’t teach it either.”

Creighton in his postgame comments praised Wilson and offered prayers and sympathies.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories. Click to subscribe

“He’s an absolute nightmare in terms of his athleticism when running the football,” Creighton said. “You have a guy who can throw and run the ball, that’s a tough recipe. ... I don’t know him, but it wasn’t good to see that happen.”

Kash Daniel said Wilson’s phone was probably blowing up with text messages and that he wanted to let the hysteria die down before he called him.

“That’s our brother out there. If I could ... ,” Daniel said, before pausing. “We’re just praying for him.”

Ahmad Wagner got to speak briefly with Wilson.

“The first time I saw him, he was walking to the locker room and I told him, ‘I’m praying for you man,’” Wagner said. “He’s our brother. We’re all hurt by what happened. ... We love him, he knows that.”

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football wide receiver Lynn Bowden talks to the media after UK’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field on Saturday. Bowden caught seven passes and completed a 32-yard pass.

It was a bittersweet postgame for Wagner, who was on the receiving end of a 54-yard touchdown pass thrown by Smith on his first pass attempt as a Wildcat. It was Wagner’s first career TD catch and a glimpse of what Smith brings to the table in the event he’s needed for the long haul.

“He wasn’t nervous when he stepped in,” Wagner said. “The first pass, he threw a touchdown. He’s ready to go. (He’s) a good quarterback.”

Lynn Bowden threw a 32-yard pass to Wilson earlier in the game and caught Smith’s second TD throw in the waning seconds.

“That boy, he can throw the ball just like Terry,” Bowden said.

He also got to speak with Bowden briefly.

“He told me he was good, so I’ll go with his word,” Bowden said.

Wilson was a great teacher throughout fall camp according to Smith. All of the quarterbacks on UK’s roster are close to one another, he said.

Neither Gran nor Smith would say who would be the next man on the depth chart after Smith if Wilson’s absence is extended. Wilson coming into the season was UK’s only quarterback who’d lettered; former Lafayette star Walker Wood is a sophomore but hasn’t gotten run due because of injuries.

True freshman Amani Gilmore joined the program in the summer along with fellow true freshman Nik Scalzo, who suffered a second tear of the ACL in his right knee last month. Sophomore Kolbe Langhi, a Christian County graduate, is a walk-on.

The only certainty is who’s up next if Wilson is unavailable.

“As a backup quarterback, especially at this level, you need to have two guys, three guys that are ready to go,” Smith said. “I think they have confidence in me to keep it going and I think that’s how it should be.”

Next game

Florida at Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN