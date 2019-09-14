Kentucky football player injured during warm-ups, questionable to play

Kentucky defensive tackle Phil Hoskins needs to clear some barriers After practice on Thursday, August 9, 2018, Kentucky defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc talked about defensive tackle Phil Hoskins. The former junior college transfer is trying to become more consistent in his play. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After practice on Thursday, August 9, 2018, Kentucky defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc talked about defensive tackle Phil Hoskins. The former junior college transfer is trying to become more consistent in his play.

Phil Hoskins, a senior defensive lineman, suffered a knee injury prior to the start of Kentucky’s football game against Florida.

Hoskins was helped off the field by two people after going down at the 25-yard line on the press box side of the field during UK’s warm-ups. Hoskins was listed as the second-string defensive tackle behind Calvin Taylor Jr. entering the game. A UK spokesperson told the Herald-Leader he was questionable to play in Saturday’s game.

He returned to the UK sideline in the first quarter but took a seat on the Wildcats’ bench.

The 6-foot-5, 306-pound senior from Toledo missed UK’s first two games this season due to what was described as an “academic issue.”

“I think Phil will be helpful. We need Phil in there,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said this week of Hoskins’ return. “What I like about Phil is he brings us a little different dynamic, brings us some quickness in that defensive line. And again, we’re fairly big and strong, but, you know, it’s good to have Phil in there. He’s just a different guy. He’s a little bit looser. He plays a little bit faster, a little twitchier, so he’s a good change-up.

Hoskins last year recorded 21 tackles and three sacks and played in all 13 games. One of Hoskins’ sacks last year came during UK’s 27-16 win over Florida.

This story will be updated.