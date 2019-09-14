Final statistics from Kentucky’s 29-21 loss to No. 9 Florida

Gator served up at Kroger Field for Kentucky-Florida game The Bourbon n' Toulouse concession stand is selling the Swamp Dog, a seared alligator sausage with crawfish etouffee, during the University of Kentucky football team's game against Florida on September 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bourbon n' Toulouse concession stand is selling the Swamp Dog, a seared alligator sausage with crawfish etouffee, during the University of Kentucky football team's game against Florida on September 14, 2019.

The University of Kentucky football team lost to ninth-ranked Florida 29-21 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (2-1, 0-1 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. Kickoff time is 4 p.m. EDT for the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Florida.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.