Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks carted off after suffering leg injury at Kentucky

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks fumbled the ball during the first half against Kentucky on Sept. 14. Brian Simms

University of Florida starting quarterback Feleipe Franks suffered a right leg injury during the third quarter of the Gators’ game at Kentucky and was carted off the field on Saturday.

Franks was 12-of-17 for 174 yards with a touchdown throw and an interception before exiting the game with 3:21 left in the third quarter. Franks was injured after appearing to collide with a teammate and a UK defender on a fourth-down rushing attempt. Florida did not convert and UK, which led 21-10 at the time, took over on offense.

Before Franks was carted off the field, the entire Florida team came off the sideline to console him. The crowd around Franks also included a few Kentucky players that had left the huddle to check on the Florida quarterback.

Kyle Trask, a redshirt junior, replaced Franks. He was 4-for-5 for 40 yards and a TD in backup duty last weekend in Florida’s 45-0 win over Tennessee-Martin.

Kentucky lost its starting quarterback, Terry Wilson, to a season-ending knee injury last weekend late in the third quarter of Kentucky’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan.