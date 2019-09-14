Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden explains why he felt need to wear Terry Wilson’s number

Injured quarterback Terry Wilson joins team for UK-Florida coin toss Kentucky football quarterback Terry Wilson, injured during the Sept. 8 game against Eastern Michigan, joins the team for the coin toss ahead of Saturday's game against Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football quarterback Terry Wilson, injured during the Sept. 8 game against Eastern Michigan, joins the team for the coin toss ahead of Saturday's game against Florida.

Terry Wilson is sidelined for the season, but the University of Kentucky will still trot out a No. 3 on offense against Florida on Saturday.

Lynn Bowden, UK’s leading wide receiver, will wear a No. 3 jersey in honor of Wilson, who last week suffered a season-ending tear of the patellar tendon in his left knee during UK’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan.

Bowden during a segment on SEC Nation previewed UK’s uniform combination — blue jersey, blue pants, blue helmet with a blue face mask — and talked about paying tribute to Wilson on Saturday.

Bowden, who normally wears jersey No. 1, in the preseason compared the combination between he and Wilson to that of peanut butter and jelly.

“I’m the jelly cause I’m slippery,” Bowden said. “And he’s the peanut butter cause he’s gotta be the leader that he is.”

Bowden last week threw a 32-yard pass to Wilson.

“It looked good, it came in good,” Wilson said during the SEC Nation segment.

Andre Woodson, a former standout who played quarterback at UK, was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend and was an honorary captain for Saturday’s game. He wore No. 3 as a Wildcat.

Sawyer Smith, a graduate transfer from Troy University, replaced Wilson against Eastern Michigan and was set to make his first start as a Wildcat on Saturday. He wears No. 12.

Jordan Griffin, a senior safety, wears No. 3 on defense.

As a freshman in 2008 Randall Cobb once wore the No. 12 instead of his typical number in honor of Dicky Lyons, then a senior, who suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through the season.

“Dicky was my role model even before I got here,” Cobb said at that time. “There are a lot of things that he taught me and all the wide receivers. He’s a person we look up to and can talk to about anything, not just football.”

Prior to his injury, Wilson had expressed a desire to wear the jersey number of former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen, No. 22, during a game this season. Lorenzen died in July.