One of UK’s starting defensive backs ejected from Florida game after targeting penalty

Kentucky sophomore defensive back Yusuf Corker was ejected from Saturday’s game against Florida after being called for a targeting penalty in the end zone in the first quarter.

Corker, a first-team safety for the Wildcats, hit Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes, and the play was confirmed as targeting after a video review. Corker was removed from the game, but he will not miss any of next week’s game at Mississippi State because the penalty occurred in the first half.

Florida ended up scoring on the possession to take a 7-0 lead with 6:27 left in the first quarter.

Corker was second on the team with 14 tackles after two games going into Saturday night’s contest with Florida. He was also called for targeting last week against Eastern Michigan, but that call was overturned after a video replay and was able to stay in the game.