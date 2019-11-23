UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 50-7 win over Tennessee Martin
The University of Kentucky football team defeated the University of Tennessee Martin 50-7 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.
The Wildcats (6-5 overall, 3-5 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Louisville at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff time for the non-conference matchup is noon.
