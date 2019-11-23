Final statistics from Kentucky’s 50-7 win over Tennessee Martin

More from the series Gameday: Kentucky vs. Tennessee Martin Click below to view more of Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s University of Kentucky football game against Tennessee Martin at Kroger Field. Expand All

The University of Kentucky football team defeated the University of Tennessee Martin 50-7 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.

The Wildcats (6-5 overall, 3-5 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Louisville at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff time for the non-conference matchup is noon.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Tennessee Martin.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.