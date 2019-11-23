After coming close last week, Kentucky storms past decades-old rushing record in win

More from the series Gameday: Kentucky vs. Tennessee Martin Click below to view more of Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s University of Kentucky football game against Tennessee Martin at Kroger Field. Expand All

Kentucky’s game against Tennessee Martin wasn’t over before it started, but it was soon after.

A long snap into the end zone that resulted in a safety set the tone for a record-setting UK football rout, 50-7, Saturday at Kroger Field.

The outcome made Kentucky eligible for a postseason bowl, the fourth straight year it’s achieved that distinction. The current streak is one year shy of tying the school record, a five-year span of qualifications from 2006-2010.

Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops, who’s in his seventh season, matched Rich Brooks and Paul “Bear” Bryant as the only coaches who four times have led UK to bowl eligibility.

After threatening to do so last week at Vanderbilt, UK set a new mark for single-game rushing as a team. The Wildcats piled up 462 yards on 45 carries; a 45-yard touchdown run by freshman walk-on Tyler Markray pushed them past the previous record of 446, which had stood since 1951.

Lynn Bowden started his sixth game at quarterback and for the fifth time rushed for more than 100 yards. He finished 129 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, but was 1-for-6 for 9 yards and an interception.

His effort on the ground led the Wildcats, who also had another 100-yard rusher in junior A.J. Rose.

The game

Skyhawks quarterback John Bacchus, a nominee for the Jerry Rice Award that goes to the top FCS freshman, was called for intentional grounding in the end zone after recovering a botched snap. That put Kentucky ahead, 2-0, just 8 seconds into the game.

UK went three-and-out on its first drive. Safety Yusuf Corker recovered another errant snap in the end zone on UT Martin’s next possession after Bacchus bobbled it and failed to take the safety; his first career touchdown made it 9-0.

Kentucky forced a punt before scoring again: Rose took off for a 63-yard scoring run as the Cats’ second drive started to swell their lead to 16.

Bowden didn’t attempt a rush until the second quarter. He capped consecutive Kentucky scoring drives with TDs to finish the first half, the first from 2 yards out and the second a 9-yard gain on fourth-and-1 on which he carried a couple Skyhawks into the end zone.

Bowden rushed three straight times on UK’s first possession of the third quarter. The last was a 40-yard carry that put him over the 100-yard threshold; Sawyer Smith immediately replaced him at quarterback, signaling that Bowden’s day was done.

Notes

▪ Rose’s 63-yard TD run in the first quarter was UK’s longest scoring play this season. A 54-yard TD throw from Sawyer Smith to Ahmad Wagner against Eastern Michigan — Smith’s first throw as a Wildcat — was its previous long.

Rose finished with 105 yards on five carries after riding the pine most of last week following an early fumble that led to a Vanderbilt TD. With 1,203 career rushing yards to date, he is UK’s 30th all-time leading rusher.

▪ Sophomore linebacker Chris Oats, UK’s fifth-leading tackler coming into the game, did not play due to a violation of team rules. A UK spokesperson announced Oats’ suspension prior to kickoff.

▪ The announced attendance — 41,495 — was Kentucky’s smallest home crowd since 1996, when it defeated Vanderbilt, 25-0, in front of an announced crowd of 33,000 on Nov. 16.

UK’s previous lowest announced crowd under Stoops was 47,535 last year against Middle Tennessee.

▪ True freshman Amani Gilmore made his debut for the Wildcats late in the fourth quarter. His first play was the historic handoff to Markray.

Next game

Louisville at Kentucky

Noon Saturday (SEC Network)