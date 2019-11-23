One of Kentucky’s top reserves suspended before Wildcats’ battle with UT Martin

Chris Oats, a sophomore who’s stood out for the University of Kentucky this season, will not play in the Wildcats’ game against Tennessee Martin.

Oats, a prominent substitute at middle linebacker much of this season, was suspended for the game due to a violation of team rules, a spokesperson for UK said prior to kickoff.

Before Saturday, Oats was Kentucky’s fifth-leading tackler with 37 on the year. He’d started two games for the Wildcats, both in place of senior Kash Daniel (the first time due to suspension, the other due to injury).

Jamin Davis, a sophomore with 13 tackles on the year, was likely to take more snaps as a result of Oats’ suspension.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER