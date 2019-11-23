Freshman quarterback Amani Gilmore makes his first appearance at Kentucky

More from the series Gameday: Kentucky vs. Tennessee Martin Click below to view more of Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s University of Kentucky football game against Tennessee Martin at Kroger Field. Expand All

True freshman Amani Gilmore took over at quarterback for the University of Kentucky during its 50-7 win over Tennessee Martin on Saturday.

Gilmore, a Louisiana native making his debut as a Wildcat, entered the game with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Kentucky led 43-7 at the time.

Gilmore’s first play was a handoff to walk-on running back Tyler Markray, who carried it 45 yards for a touchdown that broke the team record for single-game rushing.

Lynn Bowden, a wide receiver, started at quarterback for the sixth straight game. Sawyer Smith, a transfer from Troy who started three games before injuries sidelined him, played most of the second half for the Wildcats.

Gilmore, if necessary, could play in Kentucky’s final regular-season game and bowl game, and still be eligible for a redshirt. Kentucky is on track to redshirt its entire 2019 signing class.

Kentucky coaches earlier this season told the Herald-Leader that Gilmore had made major progress in development from the Cats’ first bye week to its second. He was rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2019.

Gilmore became the fourth scholarship quarterback to take a snap for Kentucky this season. Walker Wood, a Lafayette High School graduate, made his UK debut last week at Vanderbilt and played again Saturday against Tennessee Martin.