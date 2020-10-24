Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

UK Football

UK offensive line coach John Schlarman does not make trip to Missouri

Kentucky left tackle Naasir Watkins, center, talked with offensive line coach John Schlarman, left, and center Drake Jackson on the sidelines during a game in 2019.
Kentucky left tackle Naasir Watkins, center, talked with offensive line coach John Schlarman, left, and center Drake Jackson on the sidelines during a game in 2019. Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com

More from the series

Game day: Kentucky vs. Missouri

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Missouri football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Expand All

UK offensive line coach John Schlarman does not make trip to Missouri

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke available to play at Missouri on Saturday

LIVE UPDATES: Kentucky-Missouri college football

University of Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman did not travel with the team to Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, the school announced about 30 minutes before the game began.

No additional details were shared regarding Schlarman’s absence.

Schlarman, who has been on head coach Mark Stoops’ staff since he was hired in 2013, was diagnosed with stage four cholangiocarcinoma in July 2018. It is a form of cancer that forms in the bile ducts that carry digestive fluids and connect the liver to the gallbladder and small intestine.

“Death sentence,” Schlarman told The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker in a recent profile. “I mean, that’s the worst-case scenario, right? It didn’t feel real. Man, this cannot be. The results have to be wrong. Or you’ve got the wrong person, right?”

A UK spokesperson said Eddie Gran, the Wildcats’ co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, will coach the offensive line at Missouri.

“His guys are so well-coached you’d think they could coach themselves, but they’ll need some help,” Tom Leach said during the pregame radio show on the UK Sports Network.

Schlarman was given the game ball last week following UK’s 34-7 win over Tennessee. He coached from the press box in Knoxville.

Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Game day: Kentucky vs. Missouri

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Missouri football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Back to Story