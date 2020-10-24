Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Crowd noise during Kentucky-Missouri football game pushes TV viewers to brink

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Game day: Kentucky vs. Missouri

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader's and Kentucky.com's coverage of Saturday's Kentucky-Missouri football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Viewers taking in Saturday’s Kentucky at Missouri college football game were saddled with an unexpected annoyance.

The crowd noise during the TV broadcast on the SEC Network led to a continual stream of complaints from those watching the game held at Missouri’s Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Whether fake noise created for the broadcast, natural sound inside the stadium or some combination of both, the background shriek was compared to everything from a flock of angry birds to a broken belt in an engine.

Missouri’s crowds have been limited to 25 percent of stadium capacity this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the season began, an ESPN executive said Missouri games could include enhanced noise created for the broadcast in addition to natural sound inside the stadium and artificial sound created on site.

Viewers pleaded on Twitter with the SEC Network to please make it stop. When that had no effect, fans largely turned to humor.

Here is a sampling.

