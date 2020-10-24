Crowd noise during Kentucky-Missouri football game pushes TV viewers to brink

Viewers taking in Saturday’s Kentucky at Missouri college football game were saddled with an unexpected annoyance.

The crowd noise during the TV broadcast on the SEC Network led to a continual stream of complaints from those watching the game held at Missouri’s Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Whether fake noise created for the broadcast, natural sound inside the stadium or some combination of both, the background shriek was compared to everything from a flock of angry birds to a broken belt in an engine.

Missouri’s crowds have been limited to 25 percent of stadium capacity this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the season began, an ESPN executive said Missouri games could include enhanced noise created for the broadcast in addition to natural sound inside the stadium and artificial sound created on site.

Viewers pleaded on Twitter with the SEC Network to please make it stop. When that had no effect, fans largely turned to humor.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here is a sampling.