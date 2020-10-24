Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke available to play at Missouri on Saturday

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke (20) broke free and carried the ball for a touchdown against Auburn on Sept. 26.
Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke (20) broke free and carried the ball for a touchdown against Auburn on Sept. 26. Butch Dill AP

University of Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will be able to play in the Wildcats’ game at Missouri on Saturday.

Smoke’s availability was reported during the pregame radio show on the UK Sports Network.

Smoke, a sophomore and one of Kentucky’s top rushers last season, suffered a rib injury during UK’s 42-41 loss to Mississippi on Oct. 3 and missed the last two games. In the Monday following that loss, head coach Mark Stoops described the extent of the injury as one more related to pain tolerance than structural concern.

Last year Smoke rushed for 616 yards, third on the team, and was one of three running backs to score six touchdowns. Through UK’s first two games this season he had rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

