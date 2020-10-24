Sidelines with John Clay
LIVE UPDATES: Kentucky-Missouri college football
More from the series
Game day: Kentucky vs. Missouri
Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Missouri football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Expand All
Looking to extend their win streak over Missouri to six, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Josh Moore, Mark Story and myself will be tweeting throughout the game. Check out our dedicated Twitter feed for score updates, statistics, injuries, observations and analysis.
Comments