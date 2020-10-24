Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

LIVE UPDATES: Kentucky-Missouri college football

More from the series

Game day: Kentucky vs. Missouri

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Missouri football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Expand All

UK offensive line coach John Schlarman does not make trip to Missouri

Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke available to play at Missouri on Saturday

LIVE UPDATES: Kentucky-Missouri college football

Looking to extend their win streak over Missouri to six, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Josh Moore, Mark Story and myself will be tweeting throughout the game. Check out our dedicated Twitter feed for score updates, statistics, injuries, observations and analysis.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Game day: Kentucky vs. Missouri

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Missouri football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Back to Story