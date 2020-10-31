UK Football
Watch: Backstreet Boys sing national anthem ‘together’ before Kentucky-Georgia game
Backstreet was back at Kroger Field, all right.
The Backstreet Boys, a multi-time platinum boy band that came to prominence in the 1990s and the early 2000s, were on the video board prior to Kentucky’s game against Georgia. Four of the five members, including UK superfan Kevin Richardson, pre-recorded themselves singing the national anthem.
The only member missing from Saturday’s performance, AJ McLean, was present later in an edit of the anthem shared by UK Athletics. McLean is a contestant on the current season of the ABC reality show “Dancing with the Stars.”
Richardson, who in the video was wearing a UK sweatshirt, led the effort to bring the group together for Saturday’s performance. He previously has sung the national anthem, solo, at UK sporting events.
“He was awesome,” UK spokesperson Susan Lax said of the Estill County High School graduate.
