Watch: Backstreet Boys sing national anthem ‘together’ before Kentucky-Georgia game

From left: Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
From left: Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. DENNIS LEUPOLD

Game day: Georgia 14, Kentucky 3

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Backstreet was back at Kroger Field, all right.

The Backstreet Boys, a multi-time platinum boy band that came to prominence in the 1990s and the early 2000s, were on the video board prior to Kentucky’s game against Georgia. Four of the five members, including UK superfan Kevin Richardson, pre-recorded themselves singing the national anthem.

The only member missing from Saturday’s performance, AJ McLean, was present later in an edit of the anthem shared by UK Athletics. McLean is a contestant on the current season of the ABC reality show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Richardson, who in the video was wearing a UK sweatshirt, led the effort to bring the group together for Saturday’s performance. He previously has sung the national anthem, solo, at UK sporting events.

“He was awesome,” UK spokesperson Susan Lax said of the Estill County High School graduate.

You can watch the performance below.

141108UKfbcPA0183.JPG
Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys sang the national anthem before Georgia played Kentucky at then-Commonwealth Stadium in 2014. Pablo Alcala Lexington Herald-Leader
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
