Halftime analysis: The three things Kentucky must do to beat No. 5 Georgia

With Kentucky trailing No. 5 Georgia 7-3 at halftime at Kroger Field, here are the three things that will determine whether or not the Wildcats win the game:

1. Slow down the Georgia running game. Since senior nose guard Quinton Bohanna was knocked out with an injury in the first half at Tennessee two games ago, teams have had success running the ball down UK’s throat.

That’s what Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs did to start the game, driving 86 yards on 12 plays, all runs.

For the first half, Georgia has averaged 5.7 yards a rush.

2. Find a big play on offense. In quarterback Joey Gatewood’s first career start, the UK offensive brain trust protected him effectively with a series of safe passes that featured Kentucky getting the ball out quick.

Redshirt sophomore running back Christopher Rodriguez (11 carries, 59 yards) took pressure of the QB with highly effective running for the Cats.

But to beat a team the caliber of Georgia, Kentucky is likely to need an explosive play (or two) that leads to points.

3. Force a turnover that leads to points. If this continues to be a defensive-oriented, ball-control football game in half two, the outcome could come down to the team that can force a miscue and take advantage of it with points.

After UK’s Phil Hoskins snuffed out a Georgia drive at the UK 10-yard line late in the first half with an interception, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has now throw four picks in the last game and a half.