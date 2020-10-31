Kentucky’s offense lifeless again in Halloween loss to Georgia

Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood (2) was pursued by Georgia defensive backs Eric Stokes (27) and Richard LeCounte (2) during Saturday’s game. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Halloween music was played over the loudspeakers and haunting images were played on the video boards, but the scariest thing present at Kroger Field on Saturday was Kentucky’s offense.

Despite holding No. 5 Georgia to just two scores, the Wildcats for a second straight week failed to move the ball much in a 14-3 loss, their 11th straight to the Bulldogs.

Sophomore quarterback Joey Gatewood made his first career start but the shake-up wasn’t enough to wake up the Wildcats. He was 15 of 25 for 91 yards and rushed for 23 yards.

Running back Chris Rodriguez was a workhorse, racking up 108 yards on 20 carries, but he was outmatched by Georgia counterpart Zamir White, who posted the first 100-yard game of his career; White finished with 131 yards and a touchdown.

After running only 36 plays last week, Kentucky outgained Georgia in that category (64 to 57) but managed only 229 total yards to the Bulldogs’ 346. It was the fourth time in a game this season the Cats failed to reach at least 300 total yards; it entered the week averaging 307.2 yards per game, the second fewest in the conference (ahead of Vanderbilt at 256.7).

Georgia entered having allowed 318.5 yards per game, second fewest in the league.

How it happened

Kentucky didn’t get far on its first possession, moving 22 yards on six plays before a Max Duffy punt pinned Georgia inside its own 15. The Bulldogs were unfazed, though: they marched 86 yards on 12 plays — all rushes — to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first period.

The Wildcats failed to cross midfield again on their second drive. Their defense responded, forcing a Georgia punt from its own 39.

A one-two punch of Gatewood and Rodriguez drove Kentucky to the Bulldogs’ 16 on its third possession, but the Cats settled for a field-goal try after Gatewood was sacked and threw an incomplete pass on consecutive plays. Their 19-play, 77-yard drive ended in a 34-yard conversion by Matt Ruffolo.

Stetson Bennett connected with James Cook for a 46-yard pickup that pushed Georgia deep into UK territory on its next play from scrimmage. White racked up runs of 9 and 10 yards to set the Bulldogs up at Kentucky’s 20, but Bennett’s next throw was batted at the line of scrimmage by Phil Hoskins, who came away with the defense’s 10th interception of the season.

Kentucky went three-and-out on its extra possession but was no worse for wear; it blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by Georgia on an untimed down as time expired in the first half.

Georgia came out firing from the locker room, a 33-yard completion from Bennett to Darnell Washington putting it into Kentucky turf just three plays into the half. The Cats forced a fourth-and-1, on which the Bulldogs opted to run a play; White got free for a 22-yard scoring run to swell their lead to 14-3.

A 23-yard run by Rodriguez jump-started Kentucky, but its first drive of the second half ended at Georgia’s 36 after a Gatewood fumble. The Bulldogs moved to midfield but proceeded to turn it over themselves after Kelvin Joseph intercepted an overthrown ball by Bennett. Kentucky couldn’t capitalize, though, eventually punting from its own 46 after picking up a couple first downs.

Replay review extended Georgia’s next drive, but it ended at its own 47. Kentucky got the ball back at its own 10 with 9:03 to play but did not look to be in a hurry; it took more than four minutes to get to its own 48, but a hold backed the Cats up to their 38. A short completion to Justin Rigg forced a fourth-and-5 throw from Gatewood that was nearly intercepted for a would-be pick-six.

Georgia turned the ball over on downs at Kentucky’s 23-yard line with 1:45 left.

Next game

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Saturday, Nov. 14 (time and TV to be announced)