Final statistics from Kentucky’s 14-3 loss to fifth-ranked Georgia

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the University of Georgia, 14-3, at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 2-4 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled for an off week on Nov. 7 before hosting Vanderbilt at Kroger Field on Nov. 14.

Next game

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

When: Nov. 14

TV: TBA

Records: Kentucky 2-4; Vanderbilt 0-3 entering Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 46-42-4

Last meeting: Kentucky won 38-14 on Nov. 16, 2019, at Vanderbilt.