Final statistics from Kentucky’s 14-3 loss to fifth-ranked Georgia
The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the University of Georgia, 14-3, at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.
The Wildcats are now 2-4 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled for an off week on Nov. 7 before hosting Vanderbilt at Kroger Field on Nov. 14.
Next game
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
When: Nov. 14
TV: TBA
Records: Kentucky 2-4; Vanderbilt 0-3 entering Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 46-42-4
Last meeting: Kentucky won 38-14 on Nov. 16, 2019, at Vanderbilt.
