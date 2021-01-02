Live updates from Kentucky vs. North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl

Looking for its third straight bowl victory, Kentucky meets North Carolina State in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Saturday. ESPN has the telecast, starting at noon.

Mark Stoops’ Wildcats went 4-6 against an all-SEC schedule. North Carolina State finished its regular season 8-3 and 23rd in the College Football Playoff rankings. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for score, updates, analysis, statistics, you name it from a variety of sources.