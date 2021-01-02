Kentucky star Brandin Echols honors fallen marine during Gator Bowl

University of Kentucky senior Brandin Echols was playing with a little more motivation during the Wildcats’ bowl game Saturday.

Echols, a starting cornerback, wore a bracelet honoring Thomas Paine Echols, a marine who was killed in action in Iraq in December 2006.

Brandin has no relation to Thomas or his family. Thomas’ wife, Ally, reached out to UK’s athletics department ahead of its appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and offered to send a bracelet because of their shared last name with Brandin. He chose to wear it against N.C. State.

“It is common in the military to wear memorial bracelets for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Ally wrote in an email sent to UK, which shared it with the Herald-Leader. “Since Brandon Echols started playing for UK it has been a joy to hear our last name announced every Saturday during football season. I have an extra memorial bracelet with my husband’s name I would like to give to Brandin Echols to thank him for the joy he’s brought my family.”

Early in the game, Echols intercepted Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman. It was his first interception of the season and UK’s 13th of the year.

Brandin Echols carried the ball after making an interception in Kentucky’s Gator Bowl matchup against N.C. State on Saturday. UK Athletics