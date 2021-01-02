Final statistics from Kentucky’s 23-21 Gator Bowl win over North Carolina State

More from the series Gator Bowl wrap-up: Kentucky 23, North Carolina State 21 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-North Carolina State Gator Bowl football game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Expand All

The University of Kentucky football team defeated 24th-ranked North Carolina State University, 23-21, in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.

The Wildcats completed their 2020 season 5-6. Kentucky is scheduled to kick off its 2021 season Sept. 4 at Kroger Field against Louisiana Monroe.

