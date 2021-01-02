UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 23-21 Gator Bowl win over North Carolina State
More from the series
Gator Bowl wrap-up: Kentucky 23, North Carolina State 21
Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-North Carolina State Gator Bowl football game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Expand All
The University of Kentucky football team defeated 24th-ranked North Carolina State University, 23-21, in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday.
The Wildcats completed their 2020 season 5-6. Kentucky is scheduled to kick off its 2021 season Sept. 4 at Kroger Field against Louisiana Monroe.
Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. North Carolina State.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2020 game-by-game results.
Click here to view Kentucky’s tentative 2021 schedule.
Click here to view the 2020-21 college football bowl schedule and results.
Comments