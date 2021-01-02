Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Kentucky’s Max Duffy evades multiple defenders on way to big Gator Bowl punt

University of Kentucky punter Max Duffy averaged 45.8 yards per punt this season. Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com

Kentucky punter Max Duffy has made a habit of highlight kicks, but what he pulled off in Saturday’s bowl game might have been his most impressive.

On a 4th and 8, Duffy evaded multiple rushers and found a small gap in which to boot a 42-yard punt that was fair caught by an N.C. State returner inside the 20-yard line. You can see the replay below.

Kentucky was able to stop N.C. State on its ensuing possession and proceeded to score its first touchdown of the game following that Wolfpack series. UK led 13-0 at halftime.

Duffy won the 2019 Ray Guy Award and was a consensus All-American following that season. He’s averaged 45.8 yards on 37 punts this season.

