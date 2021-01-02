Halftime analysis: The 3 things Kentucky must do to win the Gator Bowl

With Kentucky leading No. 24 North Carolina State 13-0 at halftime of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, here are the three things that will determine whether or not the Wildcats will end the 2020 season with a victory:

1. Finish drives. Kentucky had four first-half drives that penetrated the North Carolina State 30. To only score 13 points is a disappointment that left the door open for the Wolfpack.

As has been a problem for UK all season, the inability to finish drives as touchdowns tainted a half UK otherwise controlled.

2. More third-down efficiency. The Wildcats converted only two-of-six third-down conversion opportunities. Against a North Carolina State defense playing without four key defensive starters, the Wildcats should have been capable of more third-down efficiency.

3. Stay aggressive defensively. A North Carolina State offense that averaged over 31 points a game in the regular season has been held without points and to only 82 yards of total offense by the Kentucky defense.

Avoiding a second-half letdown and replicating the first-half level of defensive performance will lead to UK’s third-straight bowl victory.