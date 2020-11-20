Which schools will bring in the best college basketball recruiting classes for 2021?

The early signing period ended Wednesday with the Michigan Wolverines in the top spot in the team recruiting rankings for the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite numbers.

Here’s a look at the top classes (so far) for next season, with only 12 of the Top 100 players in the country still uncommitted entering the winter:

1. Michigan: Wolverines great Juwan Howard had some high-profile misses in his first year as Michigan’s head coach, and he saw his top commitment, five-star forward Isaiah Todd, skip college in favor of the G League. Howard’s first full recruiting cycle in Ann Arbor has been a different story. The Wolverines have a total of six commitments, including two five-star prospects: power forward Caleb Houstan (the No. 8 player in the class), and post player Moussa Diabate, a former UK target ranked No. 20 nationally. Two other Michigan commitments are ranked in the top 75 nationally. And UM is thought to be among the top few choices for Chet Holmgren, who could end up as the No. 1 player in the class. The Wolverines might not have the No. 1 class at the end of this cycle, but they’re guaranteed to stay near the top, and it appears Howard has his alma mater on the right track.

2. Florida State: The Seminoles had a dream season derailed by the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but they’ve had plenty of good news off the court. On Wednesday night, FSU landed two players in the top 11 picks of the NBA Draft. Looking forward, Florida State has four commitments for next season, including five-star players Matthew Cleveland and Jalen Warley. The combination of continued on-court success and placement of players in the NBA should only help Coach Leonard Hamilton’s recruiting pitch in the coming years. (Hamilton will also have one of the nation’s best freshmen, Scottie Barnes, on the team this season).

3. Kentucky: This is the first time since 2009 — John Calipari’s first year in Lexington — that UK had a commitment from just one five-star senior by the end of the early signing period. And the Cats still have the No. 3 class in the country. Daimion Collins — at No. 19 in the 247Sports composite rankings — is that one five-star signee, though it sounds like Collins might be a consensus top-10 recruit by the time this cycle ends. UK also signed point guard Nolan Hickman and small forward Bryce Hopkins, two highly rated four-star players who should make an instant impact in college (and perhaps stick around more than one season). And the No. 1 spot is well within reach for Kentucky, which might be the leader for No. 1 point guard Hunter Sallis and is still in the mix for a few other elite prospects in the 2021 class. Calipari is far from finished with roster additions for next season.

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

4. Villanova: It’s been another stellar recruiting cycle for Coach Jay Wright, who has commitments from four players — three of them rated in the Top 100 — led by power forward Trey Patterson, ranked as the No. 30 recruit in the class. The recent two-time national champs are also deeply in the mix — and possibly even the favorites — for five-star shooting guard Trevor Keels, who could solidify this group’s spot at the top of the rankings.

5. Baylor: The Bears start the 2020-21 season at No. 2 in the national rankings (just barely behind Gonzaga) and Coach Scott Drew has more help on the way for next season. Baylor’s stellar three-player class is led by small forward Kendall Brown (No. 12 nationally) but also features shooting guard Langston Love (No. 31 nationally) and Top 100 prospect Jeremy Sochan, an intriguing power forward from Germany.

6. Michigan State: Tom Izzo also has a three-player early signing class with a trio of Top 100 recruits, this one led by five-star shooting guard Max Christie, the No. 15 prospect in the 2021 class once seen as a major Duke lean. This is a great group, but Sparty fans are surely dreaming even bigger. National recruiting expert Andrew Slater tweeted a few days ago to expect Emoni Bates — the No. 1 player in the 2022 class, and, by all accounts, the top prospect in all of high school basketball — to reclassify to 2021 and play for Michigan State next season. Bates is already committed to the Spartans, and he’ll likely be the No. 1 draft pick whenever he moves on to the NBA. A Bates reclassification would push Michigan State’s class to the top of the list.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

7. Oregon: The Ducks have commitments from a couple of centers ranked in the top 30 overall — Nathan Bittle at No. 17 and Franck Kepnang at No. 27 — and Memphis small forward Johnathan Lawson, who’s ranked just outside the Top 100. Oregon remains active in this 2021 class, too. Their biggest prize would be major Kentucky target Jaden Hardy, whose brother will be a graduate transfer for the Ducks this season. Hardy — a shooting guard and no-doubt top-five player nationally — could go straight to the pros, but Oregon is often mentioned in the top three (along with UK and UCLA) if he goes the college route.

8. UConn: The Huskies don’t have any five-star commitments, but they do have a trio of four-star players coming to Storrs next season, led by No. 47-ranked Jordan Hawkins, a 6-5 shooting guard from the Washington, D.C. area.

9. DePaul: The new home of former Kentucky deputy athletics director DeWayne Peevy has a rich basketball tradition but little recent success. Maybe that’s about to change? Coach Dave Leitao’s program has a top-10 class with five early commitments, two of whom are ranked in the Top 100 nationally.

10. Louisville: The Cardinals lost top commitment Bryce Hopkins to Kentucky but still signed five players in the early period, including star big man Roosevelt Wheeler, who Rivals.com ranks as a top-50 player in the class. U of L’s early group also features shooting guard El Ellis, the nation’s No. 1-ranked junior-college player.

Others to watch

11. LSU: You always need to keep an eye on Will Wade on the recruiting trail. LSU’s head coach has four early commitments — including two top-50 players — and the Tigers are expected to be in the picture for some late-deciders and possible reclassifications this spring and summer.

12. Memphis: Penny Hardaway had the nation’s No. 1 class in his first year at his alma mater, but he (mostly) struck out in the 2020 cycle, though he did land five-star center Moussa Cisse and a pair of coveted transfers. Hardaway has four top-150 players for next season, led by small forward Jordan Nesbitt at No. 72. Memphis is also worth watching with those who will push their decision to the end of the 2021 cycle.

15. Alabama: Coach Nate Oats is off to a good start with the Crimson Tide, who have three early commitments, including one from No. 9-ranked JD Davison, an elite point guard in the class and one of the most exciting high school players in the country. Bama is also seen as a clear leader for five-star big man Charles Bediako and should be among the favorites for Top 100 combo guard Wesley Cardet.

20. Dayton: Anthony Grant’s program isn’t slowing down after a stellar 2019-20 season that featured national player of the year Obi Toppin. The A-10 team is punching above its weight on the recruiting trail with three early commitments led by power forward DaRon Holmes, the No. 38 player in the class.

30. Duke: Don’t get used to seeing the Blue Devils this far down the 2021 list. Duke has just two early commitments, but both of them — Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin — are ranked in the top six nationally. Coach K is also well-positioned for at least a couple of other star prospects, including Patrick Baldwin Jr., who’s currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the class. Duke could miss on Baldwin, but the Blue Devils will definitely be adding to this class, and they might still be able claim the No. 1 overall spot.