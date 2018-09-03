Week three recap: What you missed in Kentucky high school football

Week three of the 2018 Kentucky high school football season is in the books. Below you’ll find stories and scores to help you catch up heading into the fourth week of the season.
Scores
Click here for scores reported to the KHSAA.
Stories
0-5 surprise: St. Xavier and Trinity, the state’s most prolific programs, still are searching for their first wins of the 2018 season.
One-half win: Scott County picked up a big win at Highlands after a game they were controlling was called at halftime due to weather concerns.
Weather wackiness: Inclement weather posed a threat to Friday Night Lights across Kentucky last week, forcing several games to begin or finish on Saturday.
Highlights: Three University of Kentucky targets were among the standouts in last week’s action.
Photo slideshow: Kentucky.com photographer Alex Slitz composed a slideshow from the Frederick Douglass-Paintsville game.
First media rankings released: The Kentucky Associated Press revealed its first rankings for the 2018 season. This week’s rankings will be released Tuesday afternoon.
Participation woes: High school football participation is on the decline nationally and in Kentucky, which has suffered a drop of more than 7 percent since 2015.
Player of the Week: See who won the Player of the Week fan poll for his play during the second week of the season
Josh Moore’s picks
For the first time this season I ranked and picked what I believed the 10 best games in the state last week, plus five honorable mentions. I went 10-5.
