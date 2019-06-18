Your favorite moments from the 2018-19 Kentucky high school sports season

Photo slideshow: Tates Creek defeats McCracken County to claim state baseball title Tates Creek defeats McCracken County 4-2 in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship game Sunday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tates Creek defeats McCracken County 4-2 in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA State Baseball Tournament championship game Sunday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The 2018-19 Kentucky high school sports season produced plenty to remember. Who better to reflect on it than the fans who were there experiencing those memories in real time?

I asked my Twitter followers to share their favorite moment of the last school year. They did not disappoint.

BASKETBALL

The sport around which the KHSAA was founded had plenty to offer. We watched Ryle, out of northern Kentucky, fend off Southwestern, an upstart few picked to even make the tournament, for the girls’ Sweet Sixteen title and witnessed Trinity win its second title over Scott County in a clash of titans on the boys’ side.

FOOTBALL

Game-deciding field goals. First-time victories. Highlight-reel plays. Last fall on the gridiron produced plenty to be proud of across the commonwealth, as well as six champions — Beechwood, Christian Academy of Louisville, Central, Franklin-Simpson, South Warren and Male — whose players, coaches and fans will carry with them forever a first-hand recollection of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

THE REST

For many, picking just one moment was too difficult. Some smaller high schools, like Walton-Verona, had incredible years from start to finish in traditional sports, while others, like Lafayette, were able to find first-time successes in burgeoning fields of play like esports and lacrosse.

Cross country and track-and-field, particularly in Lexington, left good impressions on several folks.

First-time accomplishments on lacrosse fields, sustained excellence in baseball and softball parks, and a come-from-behind victory for a state golf championship made life-time memories for many.

For one local school, two of its best memories came a mere eight days apart: Tates Creek’s girls’ track-and-field team won its first state championship one weekend, and its baseball team won state title No. 4 the next.

THE FUNNY

Let’s end on some laughs, and perhaps a crawfish boil?