2019 Sweet Sixteen semifinals: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

March 09, 2019 12:38 PM

Follow along live Saturday as the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore provides live updates from courtside during the fourth day of the 102nd boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen semifinals were scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday, March 9

Game 13: Campbell County (31-4) vs. Trinity (28-8), 7:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

Game 14: Scott County (34-3) vs. Warren Central (22-11), 9 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats

