2019 Sweet Sixteen semifinals: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Saturday as the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore provides live updates from courtside during the fourth day of the 102nd boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen semifinals were scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Recap from Day 1 (first round)
Recap from Day 2 (first round)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Recap from Day 3 (quarterfinals)
How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen
Saturday, March 9
Game 13: Campbell County (31-4) vs. Trinity (28-8), 7:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Game 14: Scott County (34-3) vs. Warren Central (22-11), 9 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Comments