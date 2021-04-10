2021 Girls’ Sweet 16 Day 4 wrap-up from Rupp Arena

Anderson County senior Tiffani Riley (24) shoots the ball during the Anderson County vs. Franklin County Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA GirlÕs Sweet 16 high school basketball game on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Anderson County won 53-35.

The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 comes to an end Saturday in Rupp Arena.

Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed for Saturday’s semifinals and championship game.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Game 13, semifinals: Sacred Heart 63, Anderson County 53 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 14, semifinals: Marshall County 50, Henderson County 33 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

Game 15, championship: Sacred Heart 49, Marshall County 47 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow

OUR LIVE COVERAGE

Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto), Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) and Silas Walker (@sigh_las).

