Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The sixth week of the 2018 high school football season is here!
Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through Friday and Saturday nights.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games.
LIVE BROADCASTS
(All times local to site)
FRIDAY
Video
Greenwood at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)
Greenwood at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network)
Monroe County at Warren East, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)
Johnson Central at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)
Lexington Catholic at DeSales, 7:30 p.m. (B&B Sports Broadcasting Network)
Morgan County at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (WBON-TV)
Paul Laurence Dunbar at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin)
Radio
Christian County at Marshall County, 7 p.m. (WCBL-AM 1290)
Christian County at Marshall County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)
Covington Catholic at St. Francis de Sales (Ohio), 7 p.m. (Covington Catholic Mixlr)
Fairview at Lucasville (Ohio), 7 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports 1)
Greenwood at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (WDNS-FM 93.3)
Morgan County at Estill County, 7 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1550)
Raceland at West Portsmouth (Ohio), 7 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports 2)
Bath County at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m. (PCRO)
Belfry at Sheldon Clark, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)
Boyle County at North Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Radio News/Sports Channel)
Bracken County at Dayton, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)
Clay County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (WKYM-FM 101.7)
Danville at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)
Danville at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105.1)
Fleming County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports 3)
Floyd Central at Pike County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WMDJ-FM 100.1)
Greenup County at East Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 News)
Jeffersontown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m. (WHTK-AM 970)
Johnson Central at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)
Johnson Central at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports)
Kentucky Country Day at Lexington Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)
Madison Central at Bourbon County (WEKY-FM 92.5)
Marion County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)
McCreary Central at Bell County, 7:30 p.m. (WHAY-FM 98.3)
Paul Laurence Dunbar at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)
Pikeville at Point Pleasant (W.Va.) 7:30 p.m. (HIT CITY USA 98.1 FM)
Pulaski County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
Pulaski County at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WKXO-AM 1500)
Rowan County at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m. (WMOR-FM 106.1)
Shelby Valley at Betsy Layne, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports East Kentucky)
Somerset at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
Somerset at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)
Taylor County at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)
SATURDAY
Radio
Beechwood at Covington Holy Cross, 11 a.m. (Beechwood Mixlr)
WHERE WE’LL BE
Josh Moore (@HLpreps) will be reporting live from Lexington Christian Academy, where the Eagles will host Kentucky Country Day. Photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will have visuals from the Frederick Douglass-Paul Laurence Dunbar game and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will have visuals from Lafayette’s home game versus Henry Clay.
ROUNDUP
Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
