Friday Night Lens: A season begins in Barbourville

Friday Night Lens, pt. 1: A trip to Barbourville for Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central
Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central in Barbourville.
By
Throughout this fall, Herald-Leader visual journalist Ryan C. Hermens will be venturing around Kentucky to capture how high school football brings communities together.
Most recently, Ryan traveled to Barbourville to watch Ashland Blazer vs. Knox Central for the season opener on August 23. The Tomcats bested the Panthers 21-13.
Continue following this series in the Herald-Leader and on Kentucky.com.
This Friday, August 30, Ryan will visit Jackson for the South Laurel vs. Breathitt County matchup.
