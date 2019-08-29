Friday Night Lens: A season begins in Barbourville

Friday Night Lens, pt. 1: A trip to Barbourville for Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central in Barbourville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central in Barbourville.

Throughout this fall, Herald-Leader visual journalist Ryan C. Hermens will be venturing around Kentucky to capture how high school football brings communities together.

Most recently, Ryan traveled to Barbourville to watch Ashland Blazer vs. Knox Central for the season opener on August 23. The Tomcats bested the Panthers 21-13.

Continue following this series in the Herald-Leader and on Kentucky.com.

This Friday, August 30, Ryan will visit Jackson for the South Laurel vs. Breathitt County matchup.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Spectators watch the Knox Central High School Panthers take on Ashland Blazer in Barbourville in the Knox Central Alumni Bowl sponsored by Legacy Ford/Chevrolet on Friday, Aug. 23. Ashland Blazer won 21-13 during the opening weekend of high school football in Kentucky. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Knox Central cheerleaders perform before the start of the Alumni Bowl. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Evan Landrum, of Knox Central, prepares to take the field with his teammates. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Spectators listen as the national anthem is performed before the start of the game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Raegan Jackson, 9, a fourth grader at Jesse D. Lay Elementary School, cheers with the Knox Central High School cheerleaders. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Knox Central’s Ethan Mills is tackled during the first quarter of last Friday’s game against Ashland Blazer. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Knox Central assistant coach Chaz Martin leads the Panthers in warmups before their game against Ashland Blazer. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Larkin Abner, of Knox Central, prepares to take the field before the start of the matchup against Ashland Blazer. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The “KC Crazies,” Knox Central’s student section, cheers. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fans watch the game from chairs and canopies set up along the track surrounding the field. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Annabelle Smith, 6, of Barbourville, cheers with the Knox Central cheerleaders during last Friday’s game against Ashland Blazer. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Knox Central assistant coach Jarrod Hargraves talks to the team before kickoff. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Members of the Knox Central pep band watch Friday’s game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fans watch first half action as Knox Central hosts Ashland Blazer. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Knox Central cheerleaders and spectators watch second half action Friday. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com