Friday Night Lens: In Harlan County, it’s ‘good old mountain high school football’

More from the series Exploring Kentucky with Friday Night Lens

Throughout the fall, Herald-Leader visual journalist Ryan C. Hermens is venturing around Kentucky to capture how high school football brings communities together.

Most recently, as part of the ‘Friday Night Lens’ series, Ryan traveled to the heart of Eastern Kentucky to see the Perry County Central Commodores v. the Harlan County Black Bears.

Harlan County opened its doors in 2008, after the consolidation of other area schools.

“This school is our community,” Harlan County principal Kathy Minor said. “I truly feel like now this school represents our community. It’s no longer Evarts or Cumberland or the Cawood area. It’s Harlan County.”

Members of the Harlan County football team wait to take the field. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County’s Hunter Blevins gets ready in the locker room. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fog hangs over Highsplint Lake in Harlan County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County’s Tyler Flanary runs the balls as Perry County’s Dawson Browning tries to bring him down. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Black Bears huddle before a play at Coal Miners’ Memorial Stadium during a game against Perry County on Friday, October 25. The Black Bears won, 49-19. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County cheerleader Baili Boggs, second from left, cheers in the rain. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County players get ready in their locker room before taking on Perry County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County plays its home football games at Coal Miners’ Memorial Stadium. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Josh Turner, of Harlan County, runs past Perry County defenders. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County High School opened in 2008 after the consolidation of other county schools. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County players and coaches hold hands after beating Perry County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Rain fell throughout Harlan County’s game against the Commodores. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County’s Jacob Bailey sacks Perry County quarterback Cameron Brown. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Black Bears run plays before the start of their game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Alex Hamilton, of Harlan County, walks out of the locker room before the start of the game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fall colors are on display in Harlan County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Black Bears walk past family, friends and supporters before taking the field. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County’s Ben Landis runs the ball en route to a touchdown in a game against the Commodores. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fans watch Harlan County take on Perry County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County’s Elisha Smallwood carries the ball as Perry County’s Ben Gambell chases. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Harlan County cheerleader Ally Alred performs during a pep assembly. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com