Friday Night Lens: In Harlan County, it’s ‘good old mountain high school football’

Click below to view previous installments of visual journalist Ryan C. Hermens’ series looking at high school football and its impact on communities around Kentucky.
Expand All
Throughout the fall, Herald-Leader visual journalist Ryan C. Hermens is venturing around Kentucky to capture how high school football brings communities together.
Most recently, as part of the ‘Friday Night Lens’ series, Ryan traveled to the heart of Eastern Kentucky to see the Perry County Central Commodores v. the Harlan County Black Bears.
Harlan County opened its doors in 2008, after the consolidation of other area schools.
“This school is our community,” Harlan County principal Kathy Minor said. “I truly feel like now this school represents our community. It’s no longer Evarts or Cumberland or the Cawood area. It’s Harlan County.”
Explore where you live.
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.
The opening set of games in the Kentucky High School Athletics Association Gridiron Bowl postseason begins Thursday. Here’s a look at some of the best matchups of the first round as district foes clash again.
Comments