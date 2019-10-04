Friday Night Lens: Mayfield football is the “thread that ties” community

Throughout this fall, Herald-Leader visual journalist
Ryan C. Hermens is venturing around Kentucky to capture how high school football brings communities together.
Most recently, as part of the ‘Friday Night Lens’ series, Ryan traveled far west to watch the Mayfield Cardinals host county rival the Graves County Eagles.
The Cardinals defeated the Eagles, 48-7.
Next Friday, October 11, Ryan plans to visit Pulaski County for Danville vs. Somerset.
If you have suggestions for future Friday Night Lens stops, email Ryan at rhermens@herald-leader.com
Mayfield’s Dalan Webb walks out of the Cardinals’ locker room, leaving quarterback Jayden Stinson a few moments to himself, before the start of a game against Graves County.
Ryan C. Hermens
rhermens@herald-leader.com
The sun rises in downtown Mayfield, Ky.
Before the start of the game, Mayfield’s Markeacio Jackson sits quietly by himself.
Mayfield’s Jax Rogers reaches up to touch the word, “Pride,” painted in the tunnel leading from the Cardinals’ locker room to the field.
The Cardinals warm up at War Memorial Stadium.
Sam Youngblood, 4, and Max Youngblood, 2, sons of Mayfield’s cheer coach, play catch before the Mayfield and Graves County football game.
Mayfield’s Wyatt Inman, center bottom, and his teammates listen as coach Joe Morris speaks.
Fans watch as the Cardinals and Eagles face off.
The Mayfield Cardinals play their home football games at War Memorial Stadium.
James McClure sits for a photo. McClure has not missed a Cardinal football game -- home or away -- in more than 30 years.
The Cardinals warm up before the start of the game.
Mayfield cheerleader Marilu Delapaz, center, a senior, cheers during the game.
Mayfield, in Western Kentucky, has a population around 10,000.
The Mayfield Cardinals wait to take the field.
Members of the Mayfield High School band perform during a pep assembly at the school the day of the Cardinal’s game against county rivals Graves County.
Mayfield players celebrate their 48-7 win over Graves County.
James McClure has a shed behind his home where he stores Mayfield Cardinal memorabilia, newspaper clippings, photos and more.
Fans of all ages watch the rivalry game between Mayfield and Graves County.
Mayfield High School has an enrollment of 500 students.
Mayfield quarterback Jayden Stinson passes the ball.
Mayfield cheerleader Julissa Ramirez, right, a senior, runs with the Mayfield flag after the Cardinals scored in the second half.
