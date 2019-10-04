Friday Night Lens: Mayfield football is the “thread that ties” community

SHARE COPY LINK

Throughout this fall, Herald-Leader visual journalist Ryan C. Hermens is venturing around Kentucky to capture how high school football brings communities together.

Most recently, as part of the ‘Friday Night Lens’ series, Ryan traveled far west to watch the Mayfield Cardinals host county rival the Graves County Eagles.

The Cardinals defeated the Eagles, 48-7.

Next Friday, October 11, Ryan plans to visit Pulaski County for Danville vs. Somerset.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

If you have suggestions for future Friday Night Lens stops, email Ryan at rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayfield’s Dalan Webb walks out of the Cardinals’ locker room, leaving quarterback Jayden Stinson a few moments to himself, before the start of a game against Graves County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The sun rises in downtown Mayfield, Ky. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Before the start of the game, Mayfield’s Markeacio Jackson sits quietly by himself. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayfield’s Jax Rogers reaches up to touch the word, “Pride,” painted in the tunnel leading from the Cardinals’ locker room to the field. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Cardinals warm up at War Memorial Stadium. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Sam Youngblood, 4, and Max Youngblood, 2, sons of Mayfield’s cheer coach, play catch before the Mayfield and Graves County football game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayfield’s Wyatt Inman, center bottom, and his teammates listen as coach Joe Morris speaks. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fans watch as the Cardinals and Eagles face off. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Mayfield Cardinals play their home football games at War Memorial Stadium. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

James McClure sits for a photo. McClure has not missed a Cardinal football game -- home or away -- in more than 30 years. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Cardinals warm up before the start of the game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayfield cheerleader Marilu Delapaz, center, a senior, cheers during the game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayfield, in Western Kentucky, has a population around 10,000. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Mayfield Cardinals wait to take the field. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Members of the Mayfield High School band perform during a pep assembly at the school the day of the Cardinal’s game against county rivals Graves County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayfield players celebrate their 48-7 win over Graves County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

James McClure has a shed behind his home where he stores Mayfield Cardinal memorabilia, newspaper clippings, photos and more. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fans of all ages watch the rivalry game between Mayfield and Graves County. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayfield High School has an enrollment of 500 students. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayfield quarterback Jayden Stinson passes the ball. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com