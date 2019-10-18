Friday Night Lens: Somerset football ‘bigger than win-loss. It’s like a family’

Throughout the fall, Herald-Leader visual journalist Ryan C. Hermens is venturing around Kentucky to capture how high school football brings communities together.

Most recently, as part of the ‘Friday Night Lens’ series, Ryan traveled to Pulaski County on October 11 to see the Somerset Briar Jumpers host the Danville Admirals.

Somerset bested Danville 40-21.

Up next, on October 25, Ryan will travel to Baxter for Harlan County v. Perry County.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Follow Ryan on Twitter to keep up with his work.

The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers football team prepares to take the field at the William M. Clark Athletic Field for a game against Danville in Somerset, Ky., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Somerset won, 40-21. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Jackson Prather, left, a senior, listens as Somerset coaches talk to the team before the game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Anikan Johnson, grandson of Max Messamore, a Somerset quarterback in 70s and current middle school coach, kicks a football in the Somerset field house prior to Friday’s game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron runs the ball during a game against Danville. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Members of the Briar Jumpers football team prepare for their matchup with Danville. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Members of the Somerset High School band perform during halftime. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Somerset’s Cam Austin runs the ball during a game against Danville. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Somerset’s Andrew Childers takes a knee and bows his head at the 50-yard line before the start of the game. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Somerset Briar Jumpers recently recorded their 700th victory. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Somerset’s Drew Johnson, left, and Jackson Prather head to the field to warm up. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Somerset cheerleaders perform during a game against Danville. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron throws the ball.. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com