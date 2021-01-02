Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s Gator Bowl win over North Carolina State

Chris Rodriguez celebrated one of his two touchdowns in Kentucky’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl victory against N.C. State. He finished with 87 yards on 17 carries for the Cats. SEC Media

In addition to my column, three takeaways from Kentucky football’s 23-21 win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Saturday:

1. Jamin Davis is a star

Kentucky’s sophomore linebacker was the defensive star of the game, making 13 total tackles with a half a sack, a half a tackle for a loss, and the key interception, off a deflection, that set up Chris Rodriguez’s 26-yard sprint to the end zone for a 23-14 lead that all but sealed the deal in the Cats’ third straight bowl victory.

But this wasn’t just one-off for the 6-foot-4, 234-pounder from Ludowici, Ga. Stepping in for expected starter Chris Oats, who missed the entire season because of an undisclosed medical issue, Davis developed into not just an able replacement but a leader for coordinator Brad White’s unit, but one who could have easily made All-SEC honors.

“At every opportunity, every time he steps on the field he’s getting better,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops, who added that he had a talk with Davis on Friday night about his play.

With Davis and fellow inside linebacker starter DeAndre Square expected to return next year, the Cats have the nucleus to build around on defense in 2021. That includes Davis, Square, Josh Paschal, Jordan Wright, Yusuf Corker, Cedric Dort and Tyrell Ajian, to name just a few. The hope is J.J. Weaver, who was developing into a star before tearing his ACL late in the year, will be back, as well.

Shouldn’t leave out Vito Tisdale, the true freshman who played both nickelback and linebacker late in the year. “He was really looking good at the end of the season,” Stoops said. “Then in bowl prep he got a hamstring injury and missed the last three practices. He’s a fun guy. Brings some energy.”

Sometimes, maybe too much energy. It was Tisdale who inadvertently knocked teammate Brandin Echols out of Saturday’s game with a vicious hit trying to bring down a Wolfpack tackler.

But the star of the unit in 2021 could be Davis, who continues to get better and better. “We just didn’t back down,” he said Saturday. “We refused to lose.”

2. Hate to see the magical Max Duffy go

UK’s punter proved once again Saturday whey he has been an integral and special part of the program since his arrival. On one more than one occasion, last year’s Ray Guy Award winner put the special in UK’s special teams.

The first time came in the second quarter when the Australian sidestepped a North Carolina State rusher and got off a 42-yard punt to the Wolfpack’s 19-yard line, turning what looked like certain disaster into a fair catch inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

WE SEE YOU, MAX DUFFY pic.twitter.com/7fvZ8BIyQK — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 2, 2021

The second and third times came in the fourth quarter. With Kentucky clinging to a 13-7 lead, Duffy pinned N.C. State back at the 5-yard line with a 39-yard punt. State proceeded to go three-and-out. When Kentucky’s offense failed to take advantage, Duffy pooched a 27-yard kick that was downed at the N.C. State 13-yard line. One play later, Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker intercepted a Baily Hockman pass, giving the Cats the ball at the opponents’ 42. Matt Ruffolo’s 20-yard field goal extended the lead to 16-7.

“Field position was such a big deal in this game,” Stoops said.

It was a good way for the 27-year-old Duffy to go out, but his legacy will live on. Especially his Australian legacy. After all, Duffy had a hand in recruiting his successor, Wilson Berry, a member of Stoops’ 2021 class. The brother of Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry, Wilson will have some big shoes to fill.

3. Excited to see what Kentucky’s 2021 offense will look like

UK’s Gator Bowl offense was a collaborative effort, out of necessity. With offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw having been let go at the end of the season, Stoops turned the play-calling duties over to tight ends coach Vince Marrow, assisted by wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight. He also activated analysts, including Mark Perry, Josh Estes-Waugh, as well as graduate assistant and former UK quarterback Maxwell Smith.

Of course, Stoops has already hired an offensive coordinator for next year in Liam Coen, but the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach won’t be in Lexington until the Rams’ NFL season is complete. Stoops has also hired Eric Wolford to replace the late John Schlarman as offensive line coach. But Stoops said he didn’t think it was fair to Wolford or UK’s players to press Wolford into duty on such short notice.

Saturday, anyway, the offense didn’t look that much different from the one Gran directed during the regular season. Kentucky ran the football 48 times, compared to 20 passes. And the Cats’ were successful running the ball, gaining 281 yards on those 48 carries. A.J. Rose rushed for a career-high 148 yards on 12 carries. Chris Rodriguez rushed for 84 yards on 17 attempts. Kavosiey Smoke rushed for 45 yards on nine carries.

Much of that yardage came over the left side of the line, led by tackle Landon Young and left guard Luke Fortner, who was injured early in the game but returned. After the game, Rose credited all five on the OL with paving the way toward his MVP honors.

Kentucky threw the ball for just 99 yards, about par for the course for the regular season. That must improve. And that’s the reason Stoops decided to make the change at OC, hiring Coen, who under Rams Coach Sean McVay learned an offense that operates with a foundational run game but includes a creative passing game.

I’m anxious to see what Coen can do, and after this season, I doubt I’m the only one.