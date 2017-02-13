Davis is highest paid ex-Cat in NBA, but next one on list might surprise you

The $15,000 fine that the NBA levied on Tyler Ulis for his part in an oncourt scuffle between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies this past week raised the question of how much of a hit to the wallet would that be for one of Kentucky’s former 24 players in the league.
Ulis, whose $918,369 salary for 2016-17 ranks 428th out of 587 players contracts listed on BasketballReference.com, should be just fine, of course. Almost $2 million of his overall contract is guaranteed.
A chart compiling all of the salaries to be earned by former UK players is coming up, but a couple of notes on that first:
▪ The New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis is the highest-paid ex-Cat this season, but that could change in the offseason. DeMarcus Cousins is expected to sign an extension with the Sacramento Kings for five years at an estimated $207 million.
▪ It might be a surprise that the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter is second on this list — ahead of Cousins and the Washington Wizards’ John Wall. That will certainly change when those two All-Stars sign their next deals.
▪ Three former Cats on this list — Archie Goodwin, Aaron Harrison and Alex Poythress — are free agents playing in the NBA D-League full-time. They’re still getting paid by their former NBA teams because parts of their deals were guaranteed.
Ex-Cats’ NBA salaries
Notes: Salary information from BasketballReference.com.
x-player option; y-team option
Player
2016-17
2017-18
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
Guaranteed
Anthony Davis
$22,116,750
$23,775,506
$25,434,263
$27,093,019
$28,751,775
$127,171,313
Enes Kanter
$17,145,838
$17,884,176
$18,622,514-x
—
—
$35,030,014
John Wall
$16,957,900
$18,063,850
$19,169,800
—
—
$54,191,550
DeMarcus Cousins
$16,957,900
$18,063,850
—
—
—
$35,021,750
Eric Bledsoe
$14,000,000
$14,500,000
$15,000,000
—
—
$43,500,000
Rajon Rondo
$14,000,000
$13,397,000
—
—
—
$17,000,000
Michael-Kidd Gilchrist
$13,000,000
$13,000,000
$13,000,000
$13,000,000-x
—
$39,000,000
Brandon Knight
$12,606,250
$13,618,750
$14,631,250
$15,643,750
—
$56,500,000
Jodie Meeks
$6,540,000
—
—
—
—
$6,540,000
Patrick Patterson
$6,050,000
—
—
—
—
$6,050,000
Karl-Anthony Towns
$5,960,160
$6,216,840
$7,839,435-y
$10,191,265-z
—
$12,177,000
Nerlens Noel
$4,384,490
$5,848,909-z
—
—
—
$4,384,490
Willie Cauley-Stein
$3,551,160
$3,704,160
$4,696,874-y
—
—
$7,255,320
Julius Randle
$3,267,120
$4,149,242
—
—
—
$7,416,36
Jamal Murray
$3,210,840
$3,355,320
$3,499,800-y
$4,444,746-y
—
$6,566,160
Trey Lyles
$2,340,600
$2,441,400
$3,364,249-y
—
—
$4,782,000
Devin Booker
$2,223,600
$2,319,360
$3,314,365-y
—
—
$4,542,960
Archie Goodwin
$2,094,089
—
—
—
—
$2,094,089
James Young
$1,825,200
—
—
—
—
$1,825,200
Skal Labissiere
$1,188,840
$1,242,240
$1,295,760-y
$2,338,846-y
—
$2,431,080
Terrence Jones
$1,050,961
—
—
—
—
$1,050,961
DeAndre Liggins
$1,015,696
$1,087,745-y
—
—
—
$1,015,696
Andrew Harrison
$945,000
$987,500
$1,050,262-y
—
—
$1,045,000
Tyler Ulis
$918,369
$905,249
$1,050,262
$1,126,120
—
$1,823,618
Kyle Wiltjer
$543,471
$905,249
—
—
—
$543,471
Aaron Harrison
$375,579
—
—
—
—
$375,579
Alex Poythress
$35,381
—
—
—
—
$35,381
Suns & Grizzlies scrap during garbage time. Tyler Ulis wasn't backing down... pic.twitter.com/8t0wnQbHyw— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 9, 2017
NBA rankings
1. Russell Westbrook, 31.2 points per game
4. Anthony Davis, 28.0
6. DeMarcus Cousins, 27.8
14. Karl-Anthony Towns, 23.7
18. John Wall, 23.0
26. Eric Bledsoe, 21.2
27. Devin Booker, 21.1
1. Hassan Whiteside, 14.0 per game
6. Anthony Davis, 12.1
7. Karl-Anthony Towns, 11.8
11. DeMarcus Cousins, 10.7
24. Julius Randle, 8.0
33. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 7.4
1. James Harden, 11.3 per game
2. John Wall, 10.5
11. Rajon Rondo, 6.5
17. Eric Bledsoe, 6.1
31. DeMarcus Cousins, 4.8
1. John Wall, 2.16 per game
28. DeMarcus Cousins, 1.38
31. Eric Bledsoe, 1.33
31. Rajon Rondo, 1.33
34. Anthony Davis, 1.31
1. Rudy Gobert, 2.51 per game
2. Anthony Davis, 2.45
15. Karl-Anthony Towns, 1.47
18. DeMarcus Cousins, 1.34
35. Terrence Jones, 1.04
37. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 1.00
NBA statistics
Statistics (through Feb. 12) for the 24 former Cats playing in the NBA:
Player
Team
G
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
PER
Suns
54
33.1
21.2
4.9
6.1
1.3
0.4
21.02
Suns
54
34.6
21.1
2.8
3.2
0.9
0.3
14.22
Kings
48
12.7
5.6
2.6
0.5
0.4
0.4
16.35
Kings
53
34.6
27.8
10.7
4.8
1.4
1.3
26.63
Pelicans
51
36.2
28.0
12.1
2.2
1.3
2.5
27.82
Grizzlies
53
21.9
6.2
1.9
3.0
0.8
0.4
8.60
Pelicans
51
24.8
11.5
5.9
1.2
0.8
1.0
16.32
Thunder
47
21.6
14.4
6.7
1.0
0.4
0.7
24.45
Hornets
53
29.5
9.2
7.4
1.3
0.8
1.0
13.29
Suns
52
21.2
11.0
2.2
2.4
0.5
0.1
12.48
Kings
7
6.1
2.9
1.7
0.0
0.3
0.0
22.15
Cavaliers
44
14.6
3.0
1.7
1.0
0.9
0.3
7.95
Jazz
55
18.7
7.5
3.7
1.2
0.5
0.3
11.55
Magic
24
21.7
8.9
2.3
1.5
1.2
0.1
13.48
Nuggets
54
19.8
8.7
2.6
1.7
0.4
0.4
11.23
76ers
27
18.7
8.5
4.8
1.0
1.3
0.9
20.65
Raptors
40
27.3
7.2
5.4
1.4
0.8
0.4
10.51
Lakers
48
28.4
13.0
8.0
3.6
0.7
0.4
15.45
Bulls
45
26.5
6.4
5.3
6.5
1.3
0.2
11.48
Timberwolves
55
36.4
23.7
11.8
2.9
0.7
1.5
24.51
Suns
35
9.1
3.2
0.7
1.2
0.6
0.0
9.35
Wizards
51
36.7
23.0
4.4
10.5
2.2
0.5
23.16
Rockets
9
3.2
1.1
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.1
4.48
Celtics
17
6.5
2.1
0.8
0.2
0.2
0.0
10.02
D-League statistics
Statistics (through Feb. 12) for the six former Cats playing full-time in the NBA D-League:
Player
Team
G
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
Greensboro Swarm
27
33.1
17.0
5.1
2.3
1.2
0.3
Grand Rapids Drive
35
22.0
7.1
3.9
1.0
0.7
0.4
Delaware 87ers
23
32.8
17.3
4.6
2.9
1.3
0.3
Oklahoma City Blue
36
29.8
18.6
8.0
2.6
0.9
1.4
Westchester Knicks
27
28.4
11.9
3.1
1.4
0.9
0.1
Fort Wayne Mad Ants
31
30.6
18.9
7.5
1.4
0.6
1.5
