Ex-Cats

February 13, 2017 11:08 AM

Davis is highest paid ex-Cat in NBA, but next one on list might surprise you

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

The $15,000 fine that the NBA levied on Tyler Ulis for his part in an oncourt scuffle between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies this past week raised the question of how much of a hit to the wallet would that be for one of Kentucky’s former 24 players in the league.

Ulis, whose $918,369 salary for 2016-17 ranks 428th out of 587 players contracts listed on BasketballReference.com, should be just fine, of course. Almost $2 million of his overall contract is guaranteed.

A chart compiling all of the salaries to be earned by former UK players is coming up, but a couple of notes on that first:

▪  The New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis is the highest-paid ex-Cat this season, but that could change in the offseason. DeMarcus Cousins is expected to sign an extension with the Sacramento Kings for five years at an estimated $207 million.

▪  It might be a surprise that the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter is second on this list — ahead of Cousins and the Washington Wizards’ John Wall. That will certainly change when those two All-Stars sign their next deals.

▪  Three former Cats on this list — Archie Goodwin, Aaron Harrison and Alex Poythress — are free agents playing in the NBA D-League full-time. They’re still getting paid by their former NBA teams because parts of their deals were guaranteed.

Ex-Cats’ NBA salaries

Notes: Salary information from BasketballReference.com.

x-player option; y-team option

Player

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

Guaranteed

Anthony Davis

$22,116,750

$23,775,506

$25,434,263

$27,093,019

$28,751,775

$127,171,313

Enes Kanter

$17,145,838

$17,884,176

$18,622,514-x

$35,030,014

John Wall

$16,957,900

$18,063,850

$19,169,800

$54,191,550

DeMarcus Cousins

$16,957,900

$18,063,850

$35,021,750

Eric Bledsoe

$14,000,000

$14,500,000

$15,000,000

$43,500,000

Rajon Rondo

$14,000,000

$13,397,000

$17,000,000

Michael-Kidd Gilchrist

$13,000,000

$13,000,000

$13,000,000

$13,000,000-x

$39,000,000

Brandon Knight

$12,606,250

$13,618,750

$14,631,250

$15,643,750

$56,500,000

Jodie Meeks

$6,540,000

$6,540,000

Patrick Patterson

$6,050,000

$6,050,000

Karl-Anthony Towns

$5,960,160

$6,216,840

$7,839,435-y

$10,191,265-z

$12,177,000

Nerlens Noel

$4,384,490

$5,848,909-z

$4,384,490

Willie Cauley-Stein

$3,551,160

$3,704,160

$4,696,874-y

$7,255,320

Julius Randle

$3,267,120

$4,149,242

$7,416,36

Jamal Murray

$3,210,840

$3,355,320

$3,499,800-y

$4,444,746-y

$6,566,160

Trey Lyles

$2,340,600

$2,441,400

$3,364,249-y

$4,782,000

Devin Booker

$2,223,600

$2,319,360

$3,314,365-y

$4,542,960

Archie Goodwin

$2,094,089

$2,094,089

James Young

$1,825,200

$1,825,200

Skal Labissiere

$1,188,840

$1,242,240

$1,295,760-y

$2,338,846-y

$2,431,080

Terrence Jones

$1,050,961

$1,050,961

DeAndre Liggins

$1,015,696

$1,087,745-y

$1,015,696

Andrew Harrison

$945,000

$987,500

$1,050,262-y

$1,045,000

Tyler Ulis

$918,369

$905,249

$1,050,262

$1,126,120

$1,823,618

Kyle Wiltjer

$543,471

$905,249

$543,471

Aaron Harrison

$375,579

$375,579

Alex Poythress

$35,381

$35,381

ICYMI: More links from the past week

▪  Towns and Davis say ‘brotherhood’ is unique part of UK experience

▪  DeMarcus Cousins ‘dealing with my own demons’ while trying to avoid techs

▪  Davis and Towns combine for 78 points in head-to-head matchup

▪  Julius Randle reflects on 2013-14 Wildcats: ‘We had to take our lumps’

▪  Former Kentucky player Devin Booker subject of new Nike film

▪  Ex-Cat Noel not paying attention to trade chatter

▪  DeMarcus Cousins suspended for 16th tech, fined for obscene gesture

▪  Ex-Cats Alex Poythress, Dakari Johnson named D-League All-Stars

▪  Dakari Johnson named NBA D-League’s player of the week

NBA rankings

Scoring leaders:

1. Russell Westbrook, 31.2 points per game

4. Anthony Davis, 28.0

6. DeMarcus Cousins, 27.8

14. Karl-Anthony Towns, 23.7

18. John Wall, 23.0

26. Eric Bledsoe, 21.2

27. Devin Booker, 21.1

Rebounding leaders:

1. Hassan Whiteside, 14.0 per game

6. Anthony Davis, 12.1

7. Karl-Anthony Towns, 11.8

11. DeMarcus Cousins, 10.7

24. Julius Randle, 8.0

33. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 7.4

Assists leaders:

1. James Harden, 11.3 per game

2. John Wall, 10.5

11. Rajon Rondo, 6.5

17. Eric Bledsoe, 6.1

31. DeMarcus Cousins, 4.8

Steals leaders:

1. John Wall, 2.16 per game

28. DeMarcus Cousins, 1.38

31. Eric Bledsoe, 1.33

31. Rajon Rondo, 1.33

34. Anthony Davis, 1.31

Blocks leaders:

1. Rudy Gobert, 2.51 per game

2. Anthony Davis, 2.45

15. Karl-Anthony Towns, 1.47

18. DeMarcus Cousins, 1.34

35. Terrence Jones, 1.04

37. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 1.00

NBA statistics

Statistics (through Feb. 12) for the 24 former Cats playing in the NBA:

Player

Team

G

Min

Pts

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

PER

Eric Bledsoe

Suns

54

33.1

21.2

4.9

6.1

1.3

0.4

21.02

Devin Booker

Suns

54

34.6

21.1

2.8

3.2

0.9

0.3

14.22

Willie Cauley-Stein

Kings

48

12.7

5.6

2.6

0.5

0.4

0.4

16.35

DeMarcus Cousins

Kings

53

34.6

27.8

10.7

4.8

1.4

1.3

26.63

Anthony Davis

Pelicans

51

36.2

28.0

12.1

2.2

1.3

2.5

27.82

Andrew Harrison

Grizzlies

53

21.9

6.2

1.9

3.0

0.8

0.4

8.60

Terrence Jones

Pelicans

51

24.8

11.5

5.9

1.2

0.8

1.0

16.32

Enes Kanter

Thunder

47

21.6

14.4

6.7

1.0

0.4

0.7

24.45

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Hornets

53

29.5

9.2

7.4

1.3

0.8

1.0

13.29

Brandon Knight

Suns

52

21.2

11.0

2.2

2.4

0.5

0.1

12.48

Skal Labissiere

Kings

7

6.1

2.9

1.7

0.0

0.3

0.0

22.15

DeAndre Liggins

Cavaliers

44

14.6

3.0

1.7

1.0

0.9

0.3

7.95

Trey Lyles

Jazz

55

18.7

7.5

3.7

1.2

0.5

0.3

11.55

Jodie Meeks

Magic

24

21.7

8.9

2.3

1.5

1.2

0.1

13.48

Jamal Murray

Nuggets

54

19.8

8.7

2.6

1.7

0.4

0.4

11.23

Nerlens Noel

76ers

27

18.7

8.5

4.8

1.0

1.3

0.9

20.65

Patrick Patterson

Raptors

40

27.3

7.2

5.4

1.4

0.8

0.4

10.51

Julius Randle

Lakers

48

28.4

13.0

8.0

3.6

0.7

0.4

15.45

Rajon Rondo

Bulls

45

26.5

6.4

5.3

6.5

1.3

0.2

11.48

Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves

55

36.4

23.7

11.8

2.9

0.7

1.5

24.51

Tyler Ulis

Suns

35

9.1

3.2

0.7

1.2

0.6

0.0

9.35

John Wall

Wizards

51

36.7

23.0

4.4

10.5

2.2

0.5

23.16

Kyle Wiltjer

Rockets

9

3.2

1.1

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

4.48

James Young

Celtics

17

6.5

2.1

0.8

0.2

0.2

0.0

10.02

D-League statistics

Statistics (through Feb. 12) for the six former Cats playing full-time in the NBA D-League:

Player

Team

G

Min

Pts

Reb

Ast

Stl

Blk

Archie Goodwin

Greensboro Swarm

27

33.1

17.0

5.1

2.3

1.2

0.3

Ramon Harris

Grand Rapids Drive

35

22.0

7.1

3.9

1.0

0.7

0.4

Aaron Harrison

Delaware 87ers

23

32.8

17.3

4.6

2.9

1.3

0.3

Dakari Johnson

Oklahoma City Blue

36

29.8

18.6

8.0

2.6

0.9

1.4

Doron Lamb

Westchester Knicks

27

28.4

11.9

3.1

1.4

0.9

0.1

Alex Poythress

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

31

30.6

18.9

7.5

1.4

0.6

1.5

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

Bonus tweets

Related content

Ex-Cats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

View more video

Sports Videos