Highlights: Mr. Basketball contenders show out as region tournaments wind down

The Kentucky high school basketball postseason is underway!

Boys’ region tournaments continued across the state on Monday. Below you’ll find links to scores, selected game recaps and our coverage of the postseason so far.

BOYS’ GAMES

Scores

University Heights 78, Christian County 70 (2nd Region finals): Star junior KyKy Tandy scored 33 points in front of a crowd that included University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari to send UHA to its first boys’ Sweet Sixteen since 2008.

Bowling Green 71, Todd County Central 44 (4th Region semifinals): Trevor Dennis scored 19 points in 20 minutes — he was 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line — to send the Purples to their fifth straight championship game; they’ve won the last four.

They’ll play Warren Central, whom they defeated in two of three meetings this season (including in the 14th District finals), in the finals on Tuesday.

John Hardin 68, Campbellsville 46 (5th Region semifinals): Mickey Pearson, a Mr. Basketball finalist who’s signed with St. Louis University, had 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Junior Jachai Walker had 17 points and eight assists.

John Hardin will play LaRue County, a 48-45 winner over Adair County, in the finals Tuesday.

Trinity 68, Ballard 53 (7th Region finals): The Shamrocks burst out to a 13-0 lead and never trailed against the rival Bruins. Jay Scrubb had 16 points and four assists for Trinity, which will play Scott County in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen next week.

South Oldham 95, Anderson County 53 (8th Region semifinals): Luke Morrison and Devin Young combined for 54 points to lead the Dragons; Morrison, a sophomore, had 28 and Young, a senior, had 26.

South Oldham will get Oldham County, a 57-36 winner over Gallatin County, in Tuesday’s title game.

Covington Catholic 74, Dixie Heights 31 (9th Region finals): Mr. Basketball finalist and Iowa signee CJ Fredrick had 24 points and seven assists in 27 minutes for the Colonels. They’ll play either Apollo or Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the Sweet Sixteen; those two play in the 3rd Region finals on Tuesday.

Campbell County 76, Clark County 71 (OT, 10th Region semifinals): Joel Day had a game-high 31 points for the Camels, who made their second straight finals. Jordan Graham, a junior, led Clark County with 24 points.

Scott 46, Paris 43 (10th Region finals): The Eagles outscored Paris 17-2 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 12-point deficit and qualify for their second straight title game. Nelson Perrin had 13 points and was 4-for-4 from long range to lead defending region champion.

Mercer County 80, Somerset 61 (12th Region semifinals): Trevon Faulkner, a Mr. Basketball finalist who’s signed with Northern Kentucky University, scored 30 points to lead the Titans to their third straight finals. He had 17 in the first quarter to surpass 3,000 points for his career. Carter Baughman had 20 points and Gunnar Gillis added 10 for Mercer County.

The Titans will play Southwestern, who they defeated in the final game of the regular season, in the 12th Region finals at Pulaski County on Tuesday.

Corbin 66, South Laurel (OT, 13th Region finals): Mr. Basketball finalist and Furman University signee had 37 points on 13 of 20 shooting and 11 rebounds in the Redhounds’ come-from-behind victory.

Corbin secured its first Sweet Sixteen berth since 2010. It’ll open the tournament against either Estill County or Knott County Central, who will play in the 14th Region finals on Tuesday.

Johnson Central 93, Belfry 64 (15th Region semifinals): Isaiah May had a career-high 32 points to help send the Golden Eagles to their record seventh straight title game. He was 6-for-7 from three-point territory. Jacob Rice had 20 and Dalton Collins added 11 for the winners.

Isiah Roblee (21) and Devin Varney (19) led the Pirates.

Pikeville 54, Paintsville 51 (15th Region semifinals): Connor Roberts had 27 points and Mr. Basketball finalist Wyatt Battaile scored 22 to lead the Panthers back to the region finals. They’ll look to defend their title against Johnson Central in the finals on Tuesday.

Ashland Blazer 57, Raceland 48 (OT, 16th Region semifinals): Devaunte Robinson, a junior, had a game-high 18 points to lead the Tomcats to their first title game since 2014.

Chase Villers, a senior, had 15 points and brother Cole, an eighth-grader, had 12 for Blazer.

Boyd County 59, Rowan County 56 (16th Region semifinals): Reese Robinson was 7-for-11 for 16 points to lead the Lions to their second title-game berth in the last three seasons.

Boyd’s win insured that a team from Boyd County will win the 16th Region for the first time since 2003, when Rose Hill Christian advanced to its only state tournament.

