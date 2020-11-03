Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Live updates: Get the latest on Kentucky election race results

As polls close Tuesday night, find all the latest election results updates here.

Where to get Kentucky election results for U.S. Senate, House and presidential races

Find out how Kentucky voted in the races between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for president, Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath for Senate and Andy Barr and Josh Hicks for representative and more.

Vote counts by county for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives

This map allows users to see how Kentucky counties voted in the races for president, House and Senate.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Karla Ward
Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service