More than 74,000 without power in KY; more than 5,000 out in Fayette County

Icicles formed on a line in downtown Lexington Wednesday. An ice storm warning has been issued for Lexington and the surrounding area through Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

An arctic blast that brought a mixture of rain, sleet and ice to much of Central Kentucky also knocked out power to about 74,000 Kentucky customers.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, 74,068 Kentucky customers were without power, according to a statewide power outage map.

Kentucky Utilities, which serves Fayette County and much of Central Kentucky, showed more than 5,000 Fayette County customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. KU’s website did not say when the power would be restored.

It appears the outages were concentrated in Central and Eastern Kentucky with counties such as Boyd, Fleming and Carter reporting the most customers without power.

In KU’s service area, nearly 15,000 customers were without power. Kentucky Power had about 23,000 without power.

