Kentucky ice storm updates: Thousands without power. Lexington roads hazardous

Ice accumulations overnight into Thursday led to led to hazardous driving conditions and caused power outages.

Lexington officials urged people to stay off the roads while crews worked to try to make them less hazardous. Traffic accidents and other calls for police assistance on the roads were frequent Thursday morning.

The forecast calls for precipitation to continue, but it’s possible that Lexington’s worst ice accumulation occurred overnight. The same cannot be said for other parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Watch for live updates as the storm continues to make its way through the state Thursday.

University of Kentucky cancels in-person class for 2nd straight day

UK canceled its in-person classes and closed campus for a second straight day due to the ice storm. Virtual classes were set to continue as scheduled unless professors decide otherwise, according to UK.

In addition, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Kroger Field was closed for a second consecutive day. Volunteers were asked not to report to the site. The UK campus and community coronavirus test sites were closed Thursday, too.

“Plan B” employees were asked to report to work on campus. UK HealthCare’s hospitals and clinics were set to remain open on a regular operating schedule.

Downed limbs and power lines cause Lexington traffic hazards

5:15 a.m. – There were downed trees and power lines which caused problems on Lexington roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Lexington police and the city’s streets and roads department.

“Crews have been busy throughout the night and early morning responding to numerous calls of icy limbs and power lines that have fallen on vehicles and roadways,” Lexington police said.

Police asked residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

“Conditions are poor, but road and utility crews are working to clear traffic hazards and make necessary repairs,” police said.

There were also early-morning reports of traffic lights not working due to power outages.

Power outages in Kentucky Thursday morning

4:57 a.m. – More than 50,000 Kentucky customers were without power early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Kentucky Utilities’ outage map showed 14,164 of its customers without power as of about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, with outages spanning as far West as Fort Knox and as far East as Morehead.

More than 36,000 customers had lost power among the 26 power co-ops represented by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. The cooperatives have about 882,000 members.

When the power goes out, there are a number of ways to help stay warm, according to the National Weather Service: Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat; close off rooms to avoid wasting heat; wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing; eat and drink, but avoid caffeine and alcohol; and stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.