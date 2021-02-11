Beshear declares state of emergency to provide resources, respond to ice storm

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky due to the ice storm that has left about 70,500 customers in the state with power outages.

No deaths or injuries have been attributed to the storm that hit Kentucky on Wednesday, forcing some road closures and Beshear’s order that state workers, except emergency personnel, stay at home Thursday.

Beshear provided an update on the storm Thursday morning with Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

The governor urged everyone to stay at home if possible and check with local media on weather conditions.

To fight back against this winter storm, Beshear said, he declared a state of emergency to free up funding and boost coordination among state agencies to respond to the weather crisis to keep all Kentuckians safe.

He said it directs Kentucky Emergency Management and the Department of Military Affairs to executive the state’s emergency plan and the Finance and Administration Cabinet to provide funding for additional resources.

This is a developing story and will be updated.